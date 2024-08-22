I've found the only digital art app on iPad to wean me off Procreate

Heavy Paint is the best painting app you've not heard of.

Heavy Paint
(Image credit: Future)

I really love Heavy Paint. I was a little late to Procreate, but once I started playing with it I couldn't see a way back to using any other digital art app on iPad. Then I tried Heavy Paint (shown to me by a reader at our Vertex conference earlier this year) and I simply can't stop toying around with it.

You can read our Procreate review, and our guide to the best drawing apps for iPad, which will soon feature Heavy Paint, for an overview of the competition. And as our coverage proves, it's tough for a new developer to break into the digital art space, particularly on iPad, but Heavy Paint is elbowing its way in by offering something unique - a double-hit of ease-of-use and an addictively 'digital' aesthetic.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines.

