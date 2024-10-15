This might just be the biggest week yet for AI
Tesla, Adobe, Meta and more have made huge announcements.
If you thought AI was going to go the way of NFTs and prove to be a short-lived fad, the last couple of years have proven otherwise. With generative models spitting out increasingly realistic photos and videos, it's becoming harder than ever to tell AI-generated content from the real thing. And this week was possibly the biggest week yet for artificial intelligence.
Some of the biggest hitters in the worlds of tech and robotics made major announcements this week, including Meta, Tesla, Adobe and more. If you've been struggling to keep up (and we don't blame you), here's what you've missed.
Adobe announces a ton of creator-first AI features
At its annual MAX conference in Miami, Adobe just announced a bunch of new tools across the whole Creative Cloud suite. In Photoshop, these include Automatic Image Distraction Removal, and a new Generative Workspace (in beta) aims to provide a workspace to ideate, and brainstorm new concepts faster and more intuitively. And we were particular impressed with Adobe Illustrator's new
Adobe has also released (in public beta) its new "commercially safe" generative video model, catchily titled 'Firefly Video Model'. Adobe's approach looks like it could be a game changer for video editors who need to fill spaces or make up for missing footage.
Meta reveals Movie Gen – and it looks scarily impressive
Judging from Meta's Movie Gen research paper, the company's new AI video model can create impressively coherent video that closely adheres to text prompts. But there's more: text prompts can also be used to generate audio in the video, matching music and sound effects with the imagery. The model can also edit existing videos, and still images can be used as references.
Tesla reveals 20 autonomous vehicles
Tesla recently unveiled a bunch of new prototypes at its 'We, Robot' event in Los Angeles. And by 'a bunch', we mean literally 20 vehicles. From the Cybercab to the giant Cybervan, these 'autonomous' vehicles feature no steering wheels or pedals.
Naturally, the event was also filled with Tesla's humanoid robots, named Optimus, serving drinks and interacting with the crowd. And if you think that all sounds a little dystopian, so did the director of 2004's I, Robot, who accused Tesla of ripping off his designs.
It was a huge week of AI and robotics news.So I summarized everything announced by Meta, Harvard, Engineered Arts, Tesla, Leju Robotics, OpenAI, Zoom, Agility Robotics, and Amazon.Here's everything you need to know and how to make sense out of it:October 13, 2024
To help you keep up with every AI announcement from the last few days, AI robotics company founder Brett Adcock has posted a handy thread on X (above) summarising the developments. And if you're looking for even more in-depth AI content, take a look at our coverage from Creative Bloq's recent AI Week.
