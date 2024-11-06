Gamers roast Netflix's generative AI plans after it lays off human developers

A "once in a generation inflection point" or derivative slop?

An AI-generated image of a dystopian city marring a rural scene
(Image credit: AI-generated / posted by Mike Verdu on LinkedIn)

Netflix appears to have just confirmed everyone's worst fears about generative AI in the creative sector. Two weeks after closing its AAA gaming studio Team Blue and laying off human developers, it's emerged that it's creating an AI game development studio in their place.

Mike Verdu, formerly vice president of Netflix Games, is now vice president of genAI for games. In a post on LinkedIn accompanied by a generic-looking AI image of a dystopian cityscape blotting a rural landscape, he said he is "working on driving a 'once in a generation' inflection point for game development and player experiences using generative AI."

