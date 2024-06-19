The Kinds of Kindness film posters are everything I want from a modern movie campaign

"A masterclass in mystery and intrigue."

Kinds of Kindness posters
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Director Yorgos Lanthimos' highly anticipated new film Kinds of Kindness has brought us a delightfully bizarre selection of film posters in the run-up to its release. In typical Lanthimos style, the offbeat designs are suitably stylish and cryptic, giving us a subtle taste of the film's absurdist dark comedy flavour. 

We've already seen some stunning film posters this year but the Kinds of Kindness designs are a masterclass in crafting mystery and intrigue with striking, stripped-back visuals. With Lanthimos' last release Poor Things receiving high praise (and some stunning movie posters alongside it), the upcoming release has a lot to live up to. But on the poster visuals alone, it looks like it's going to be a delightfully weird experience (and honestly I'd expect nothing less). 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

