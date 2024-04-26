Cringe Beatles x Dr Who magazine cover looks like a tribute band parody

I’ve officially lost faith in the franchise.

The official Dr Who Magazine has been the centre of online ridicule for its laughably bad Beatles x Dr Who crossover cover. Poorly recreating the iconic 'With the Beatles' album, the design features an unlikely collab between the fifteenth Doctor and the British music icons, complete with dodgy wigs and questionable Photoshopping.

Looking more like an off-brand Beatles tribute tour poster than an official magazine cover, the controversial design has rocked Whovians and Beatles fans alike. It's certainly a bold move to recreate one of the most recognised album covers from such an influential band, but with so many design crimes I'm struggling to defend this one. 

