Tiger Woods is ready to ruin his new logo design

By Natalie Fear
published

Sun Day Red is made to evolve.

Sun Day Red logo
(Image credit: Sun Day Red)

Tiger Woods has made a bold new claim about his Sun Day Red logo during a press tour for the brand's grand debut. Speaking on the Today Show, Tiger told host Carson Daly that he wants to 'ruin' the new logo mere months after its big reveal back in February. 

Tiger made a storm earlier this year after axing his 27-year-long partnership with Nike (R.I.P to the iconic Nike x Tiger Woods ads, you'll be sorely missed). Since then he's taken matters into his own hands, launching his independent brand Sun Day Red – but why does he want to ruin the logo so soon? The answer is in the lines. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

