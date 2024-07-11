Iowa school logo dispute aims to settle who gets the ‘D’

Drake University comes for the DMACC.

Drake University/Des Moines Area Community College logos
(Image credit: Drake University/Des Moines Area Community College)

Drake University is suing fellow Iowa-based education centre Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) over the letter 'D'. The bizarre move comes as a result of DMACC using a similar bold varsity style font in its new branding, which Drake claims infringes on its trademark identity that has been used since 1902.

There's no right way to design a logo, but often it's best to carve out an identity that stands out from the competition. But while there are certainly similarities between the two parties' logos, in my opinion trademarking the letter 'D' seems like quite the stretch.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

