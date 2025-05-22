Recommended reading

"Before AI, I was living a life full of discipline and rules”: inside the surreal AI art of Niceaunties

The artist takes me on a whistle-stop tour of the Auntieverse.

At this year's OFFF Festival, I had the pleasure of meeting a diverse range of creatives, however, none surprised me as much as Niceauntines. Originally from Singapore, her eclectic artwork combines mundane elements of Asian culture with surrealist themes, creating immersive pieces beyond our imagination. The twist? They're all created with AI.

Candidly, the future of AI has always worried me, but after speaking to Niceaunties, I was shocked to find that my opinion had changed. Her world-building project, The Auntieverse, is as much a playground for creativity as it is a cultural time capsule, proving there's artistry to be found in AI art. Sitting down with Niceaunties, we discussed the inspiration behind her work, how she curated her style, and how opinions on AI art are changing. Behind the bizarre dreamscape of The Auntieverse, I found an artist with boundless creativity, redefining what art means in 2025.

