Believe it or not, the best Chromebooks can be excellent tools for digital creatives. While you may dismiss Chromebooks as budget devices, and prefer the idea of working on a Windows 10 laptop or a MacBook, modern Chromebooks are stylish and slim, with fantastic screens and offer plenty of performance for many tasks.

So, we've picked the best Chromebooks 2021 has to offer for creatives in mind. While Chromebooks have come a long way, and though they still aren't suitable for intensive tasks such as ultra high resolution video editing or 3D animations (as they don't come with dedicated graphics cards), each device on this list will enable you to edit photos, work on documents and create websites with ease.

They offer phenomenal battery lives and value for money, so if you're on the hunt for a laptop for day-to-day use and a spot of creative work, but you're on a budget, or you're looking for a steady, sturdy secondary laptop on the go, then picking one of the best Chromebooks in 2021 could be a wise move.

If you want some more buying advice, check out our guides on the best student laptops and best laptops for graphic design.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

01. Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook The best Chromebook all-round Specifications CPU: AMD Athlon Gold 3150C - AMD Ryzen 7 3700C Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon RAM: 4GB - 8GB Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS LED Storage: 32GB eMMC - 256GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £449.99 View at Lenovo UK Low Stock £460.16 View at Ebuyer £699.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Powerful processor + Good security features Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not the longest battery life

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is the best Chromebook 2021 has to offer for creative professionals. It's pricey compared to other Chromebooks, but it offers excellent performance and design, with some features cheaper Chromebooks simply lack.

Its industry-leading performance is thanks to the powerful components included within, such as the new AMD 3000C mobile processors, which offers a level of power that you don't find on budget Chromebooks.

The powerful components do come at a price, however. For a start, it means that battery life isn't quite as long as lower-powered Chromebooks, due to the fact that the hardware is more demanding. It also means the price of this Chromebook is a bit higher than usual, though it remains a fair bit cheaper than standard laptops or MacBooks.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Chromebook 14 is our pick for the best value Chromebook for creatives. It's one of the cheapest Chromebooks you'll find in 2021, but that doesn't mean it feels - or looks - cheap.

In fact, HP's build quality is clearly evident here. This is a laptop you can comfortably carry around with you all day, safe in the knowledge that it'll withstand any knocks and bumps as you travel.

It also proves that you don't have to compromise when buying a budget Chromebook. Sure, it's cheap, but it has a stunning screen, and while the battery life isn't the longest when it comes to Chromebooks, it'll still outlast many more expensive laptops, and it'll easily go a whole work or school day without needing a charge.

The HP Chromebook 14 also comes with plenty of ports, including HDMI-out, USB 3.0 and a microSD card slot, making this a brilliantly versatile Chromebook for the price.

(Image credit: Acer)

03. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 The smallest Chromebook in 2021 Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4GB Screen: 11.6" HD (1366 x 768) 16:9 IPS touchscreen Storage: 64GB Flash Memory TODAY'S BEST DEALS £229 View at John Lewis Prime £229 View at Amazon £229 View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Great design and build + 2-in-1 flexibility is great Reasons to avoid - Screen is a bit dim

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a great all-round Chromebook, offering fantastic value for money, good build quality and a handy 2-in-1 design that lets you use it as both a traditional laptop, as well as a tablet-like device. This gives it a flexibility that other Chromebooks lack, and now that you can run Android apps in Chrome OS, it means this could actually save you from buying two separate devices.

Build quality is excellent, so you can happily chuck this in a bag and carry it around with you without worrying about breaking it, and it's small enough that you'll hardly notice it's there. Battery life is also very good, which means it's a great choice for people who want to work for long periods of time away from a desk or power source.

The compact size does mean that some people may find it uncomfortable to use for long periods of time, however, and the screen isn't as bright or vibrant as other Chromebooks out there. However, for the price, this is a great value Chromebook.

(Image credit: Google)

04. Google Pixelbook Go Still one of the best Chromebooks ever made Specifications CPU: Intel Core m3 - Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM: 8GB - 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) or 4K LCD touchscreen Storage: 128GB - 256GB eMMC TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £629 View at Amazon Prime £789.99 View at Amazon £829 View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Incredible battery life + Amazing keyboard Reasons to avoid - Showing its age

Google, the company behind Chrome OS, is - perhaps unsurprisingly - a dab hand when it comes to building Chromebooks as well, as the Pixelbook Go shows. Google has packed in some brilliant hardware into this device, so while it's more expensive than many other Chromebooks out there, it offers a level of performance that others cannot match.

This includes a fantastic screen and brilliant battery life that powers the Pixelbook Go throughout an entire work day. It also has one of the best keyboards we've used on any laptop, not just Chromebooks. If you want a device for writing on, then this is a brilliant choice.

However, we should point out that Google launched the Pixelbook Go in 2019, so it's beginning to show its age. While it still performs brilliantly, there are newer, more future-proof, Chromebooks out there, some of them are cheaper as well. Hopefully Google is gearing up to unleash a new Pixelbook soon.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is incredibly responsive. (Image credit: Acer)

05. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 The fastest Chromebook of 2021 Specifications CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB Screen: 13.5" (2256 x 1504) 3:2 Touchscreen Storage: 256GB Flash Memory TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £1,499 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Gorgeous touchscreen Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a Chromebook

Don't just think Chromebooks are low-powered budget devices, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 comes packed with seriously powerful components, including an 11th gen i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

It's also incredibly thin and light, and its high resolution 13.5-inch screen is easily one of the best we've ever seen in a Chromebook. This is a seriously impressive Chromebook that's ideal for creative work, and it'll rival many laptops and MacBooks when it comes to style and performance.

However, it's worth noting that this all means that it's one of the most expensive Chromebooks you can buy in 2021. For many people, paying this kind of money for a Chromebook may seem silly, when you can buy a MacBook Air for less.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

06. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook The best 2-in-1 Chromebook Specifications CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T Processor Graphics: ARM G72 MP3 800GHz RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X Screen: 10.1" FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits Storage: 64 GB eMMC TODAY'S BEST DEALS £219 View at Amazon £219 View at very.co.uk £219 View at Currys PC World Reasons to buy + Lightweight and portable + Long battery life + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Tiny keyboard and finicky trackpad - Charger and headphones share a single port

The brilliant Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is a brilliant 2-in-1 Chromebook. As its name suggests, this is a device that comes in two forms; a traditional laptop, or a tablet. Unlike some 2-in-1 Chromebooks, the keyboard is actually detached from the screen to turn it into a tablet, rather than flipping the keyboard back behind the screen.

This means it's much thinner than other 2-in-1 Chromebooks, and lighter as well. It also has a huge battery life that far outlasts many of its competitors - you can squeeze around 22 hours out of this thing.

Not only that, but it's also one of the cheapest Chromebooks you can buy as well, making it a brilliant investment for many people.

(Image credit: Acer)

07. Acer Chromebook 314 The best Chromebook for students Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch LED (1366 x 768) high definition Storage: 32GB eMMC TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £203.78 View at Amazon £229.99 View at John Lewis £299 View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Vibrant screen Reasons to avoid - Not the best performance

If you're after the best Chromebook for students, then the Acer Chromebook 314 is a fantastic choice. It's affordable, has a great battery life for lasting throughout an entire school day, and its build quality means students can lug it around without too much concern for its wellbeing.

When it comes to performance, it's fine for most standard schoolwork, but with a 1.1GHz Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM, it'll start lagging if you want to do too much with this thing.

The 1080p screen is great, however, giving you plenty of workspace for your homework. However, it's not touchscreen, which may frustrate some people who are using to prodding their displays.

(Image credit: HP)

The new HP Chromebook 11 G7 is the best Chromebook you can buy for under £300 in our view. HP makes some fantastic Chromebooks, and this new model comes with a good display and military-grade IP41 protection.

This means it's a rugged Chromebook that's perfect for taking out and about with you, especially if you do a lot of travelling. Battery life is decent at 12 hours, and while storage space isn't great - you may need to use Google Drive cloud storage, for example, the fact that it has an ultra-low price means this is a great choice for people on a tight budget.

That rugged design also means it'll last a lot longer than many other more expensive Chromebooks out there.