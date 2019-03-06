Left-handed mouse: the best you can buy in 2019

Lefties looking for the perfect PC partner: you've come to the right place. Welcome to our guide to the best left-handed mouse in 2019.

The mouse is one major draw for computers vs touch-screen devices. This humble omnidirectional controller is perfect for navigating the virtual world, but can often be specialised for right-hand users only. That's why it's important to know there are plenty of great mouses for left-handed people too.

Left-handed mice are available from lots of big-name manufacturers, from Logitech to Razer, and they've got plenty of special features between them – you just need to decide what it is you're looking for.

The typical DPI range is 800-1800, so anything over that is going to get you a mouse that is super-sensitive and offers ultimate accuracy. For buttons, you’re typically looking at three as a minimum, although five might be better for designers. When you get to the point you're struggling to remember which button does what, you’ve probably gone a bit high (anything over seven is for gamers only, really).

We've done the work for you and narrowed it down to five left-handed mice so you can find the best left-handed mouse for you. For more ambidextrous options, take a look at our main buying guide to the best mouse in 2019.

(Image credit: Logitech)

01. Logitech G903

The best all-round left-handed mouse

DPI: 200–12,000 | Interface: Lightspeed wireless | Buttons: 11 | Features: Powerplay compatible, 5 profiles, mechanical button tensioning

Wireless charging

High accuracy

Lots of buttons

Expensive

The Logitech G903 is a wireless gaming mouse that does it all. Thanks to 11 programmable buttons and up to 12,000 DPI of accuracy, this left-handed mouse offers more than most could even use. The mechanical button tensioning (which gives you physical feedback through the button clicks) lets you personalise it exactly. Even more useful are the five profiles you can switch between – adjust settings like sensitivity and button uses to enable you to hop between designing, browsing, and gaming uses. Wireless charging using the PowerPlay mat is another great feature that makes that 32-hour battery life even less of a worry. You can leave the lighting on, lowering battery to 24-hours of use, without worry.

02. Razer DeathAdder

The best ergonomic left-handed mouse

DPI: 3,500 | Interface: Wired | Buttons: 5 | Features: Gaming grade scroll-wheel

Affordable

Ergonomic

Wired only

The Razer DeathAdder is the affordable part of this gaming mouse family. Years of experience (dating from the line's launch in 2006) have all filtered down into an great left-handed mouse for a great price. You get an ergonomic grip, buttons with perfectly balanced bounceback and a gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel, all of which is said to last 10 million clicks. Plus, the five buttons are programmable.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

03. SteelSeries Sensei 310

Best high-end left-handed mouse

DPI: 100–12,000 | Interface: Wired | Buttons: 8 | Features: Esports sensor, split-trigger buttons, dual RGb lighting

Esports sensor onboard

Split-trigger buttons

Ambidextrous

32-bit ARM processor

Not wireless

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is a mouse built for gamers, meaning it’s crammed full of useful tech that designers and general users alike can benefit from. A whopping 12,000 DPI capability makes this super-sensitive (if you have it set to that high level). An ARM 32-bit processor – once a dream even for smartphones – helps compute all this data so you end up with the smoothest end result, which is what it’s all about really, isn’t it?

(Image credit: Mad Catz)

04. Mad Catz Rat 1

Best affordable left-handed mouse

DPI: 2,000 | Interface: Wired | Buttons: 3 | Features: Dynamic ergonomics

Affordable

Customisable build

Attractive design

Only three buttons

The Mad Catz Rat 1 is a wired mouse that's impressive to look at but somehow remains low in price. The quirky aesthetic is functional too, as the design means the mouse can be adjusted to fit any hand for perfect ergonomic comfort. There are only three buttons, but that keeps this mouse light for travel (it can even be split to make it more compact). With multiple colour options and a very low price, this is a tough mouse to beat.

(Image credit: Evoluent)

05. Evoluent VerticalMouse 4

Best vertical mouse for left-handers

DPI: 2,600 | Interface: Wired | Buttons: 6 | Features: Enhanced ergonomics

Pure ergonomic comfort

Highly adjustable

Expensive

The Evoluent VerticalMouse 4 has gone through many generations since it first appeared in 2002, and it's still going strong. The ergonomic design keeps your wrist from twisting thereby creating maximum comfort and promising long-term wrist health. The optical sensor and pointer are adjustable and buttons are available for fingers and thumbs (there are six in total). This mouse isn't cheap, but as a designer it's worth shelling out a bit more if it means keeping your wrist and hands happy.

Read more: