The best Logitech MX Master 2s prices in July 2022

We have recently been seeing plenty low MX Master 2s prices thanks to the more recent 3 and brand new 3s releases. But with two new iterations to choose from, is the Logitech MX Master 2s still a good option? Absolutely!

And we don't say that just because you'll find the lowest prices on the 2s model out of the MX Master series. We're big fans of the model itself, and although this writer upgraded to a MX Master 3, I could have happily stayed with my previous 2s. And with these lower MX Master 2s prices we're seeing, I wouldn't hesitate to get a 2s today.

The Logitech MX Master 2s was released in September 2017, and still holds up well as far as ergonomic features. Comparing it to the newer MX Master 3, the main difference is that the 2s comes with a Micro USB cable to charge the battery – not a USB-C connection like the 3. However, this is far from a deal breaker, as theMX Master 2s's battery is amazing – boasting around 70 days of use in one go. It also recharges super fast. Other than the battery, the 2s has many of the same features of the 3, and though it retailed at around $99.99/£94.99, you definitely won't have to pay full dollar for it today. We're seeing it regularly go for around $79.99/£74.99, and as low as $60/£50 on special retail events.

The lowest Logitech MX Master 2s prices

(Image credit: Logitech)

We advise looking for the lowest MX Master 2s prices for a couple of reasons. Firstly, you're going to get the best deal on all of the MX Master mouse series. Secondly, the 2s is still a brilliant mouse! Sure, there are two newer options, and they definitely have their benefits, but if you're looking for a spot where quality and low price meet, you may very well find the MX Master 2s waiting for you there.

The best MX Master 2s deal that we've ever seen brought the price down to $59 in the US and £45 in the UK. That's a huge move from its original 2017 retail price. But for context, we're also still seeing the 2s sold for around the $100/£100 mark, so don't necessarily expect to find loads of MX Master 2s deals around the all-time low.

