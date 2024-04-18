Microsoft's new AI tool is a deepfake nightmare machine

By Daniel John
published

VASA-1 can create videos from a single image.

Faces generated with Microsoft VASA-1
(Image credit: Microsoft)

It almost seems quaint to remember when all AI could do was generate images from a text prompt. Over the last couple of years generative AI has become more and more powerful, making the jump from photos to videos with the advent of tools like Sora. And now Microsoft has introduced a powerful tool that might be the most impressive (and terrifying) we've seen yet.

VASA-1 is an AI image-to-video model that can generate videos from just one photo and a speech audio clip. Videos feature synchronised facial and lip movements, as well as "a large spectrum of facial nuances and natural head motions that contribute to the perception of authenticity and liveliness." 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.