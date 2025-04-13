This company has an ingeniously simple solution to smartphone addiction

News
By published

Cover that screen.

Special Projects Aperture phone case concept showing phone cases with a window with a face in it
(Image credit: Special Projects)

It's not always clear whether today's best camera phones have made life better or worse. It's great to have so much information at our fingertips wherever we are, but it's also so distracting before we even get to the trap of social media doom scrolling.

Some people have been looking to cure their screen addiction by going low tech, leading to a resurgence of interest in dumbphones. Others resort to placing restrictions on their phone use via timers for certain apps. But one group of designers has a solution so simple it seems obvious: just cover up the screen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.