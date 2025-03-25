Give your Blender scenes more life by mastering the Light Linking feature

Advice
By published

Control how lights interact with specific objects in the scene with Mike Grigg's tutorial.

Light and Shadow Linking are perfect for developing the look of your images like Manu Järvinen’s cat model (CC0)
(Image credit: Manu Järvinen)

As of Blender 4.0, it’s possible to dictate which objects in a scene are affected by which lights. Considering Blender is now 30 years old, it’s mind-boggling to think this feature has only just made its way in. Unsurprisingly it’s one of the most requested features, and it’s great that Blender has been able to make it happen.

New to Blender? Read our Blender explainer for all you need to know, check our how Oscar-winning animation Flow used Blender for inspiration. My tutorial here is short and specific, but for deeper advice read our collection of step-by-step Blender tutorials.

TOPICS
Mike Griggs
Mike Griggs

Mike Griggs is a veteran digital content creator and technical writer. For nearly 30 years, Mike has been creating digital artwork, animations and VR elements for multi-national companies and world-class museums. Mike has been a writer for 3D World Magazine and Creative Bloq for over 10 years, where he has shared his passion for demystifying the process of digital content creation.

