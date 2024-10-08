New Halo games will be made in Unreal Engine 5, and it's perfect

We can expect more games faster.

A screenshot showing work in progress on a Halo game in Unreal Engine 5
(Image credit: Halo Studios)

Unreal Engine 5 has been revolutionising game design, and we've just seen a new, and unexpected example. 343 Industries, now renamed as Halo Studios, has announced that it's moving from its proprietary engine Slipspace to Unreal to work on multiple new Halo games.

A video released ahead of the 2024 Halo World Championship provides a glimpse of what's been described as a "new dawn" for the military science fiction video game series. We're told that we can expect more games, more quickly.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

TOPICS

