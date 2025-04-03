Okay, I admit it, I like the look of the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

News
By published

It'll cost you around $10, but this blast from the past does look fun.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - game with console and little person moving around
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Eight years after the launch of the original console, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been announced.

The new console has got people talking due to its larger size, and new features such as the ability to use Joy-Cons as mice and Game Chat.

The reaction has been largely positive – although the price of the games is a sticking point – and fans are excited to get their hands on the Switch 2 when it releases on 5 June.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.