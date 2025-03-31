Steam's most popular indie game of 2025 is a 'Walter White simulator'

Drug-dealing sim Schedule I rivals Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Schedule 1 Steam game; a stylised indie game
(Image credit: TVGS)

Indie games are going head-to-head with AAA titles and winning, if Steam's confirmed 'most popular indie game of 2025' is anything to go by. Created by solo developer TVGS, Schedule I has sold an estimated two million copies on Steam.

These figures put the drug kingpin sim in the same revered company as Assassin's Creed Shadows, and even beating Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which has sold around one million copies. In fact, peak player numbers on Steam put Schedule I ahead of many AAA games in terms of popularity, including Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and the incredible Split Fiction.

