How Wheel World's massive rolling landscapes were made possible with Houdini

Features
By
published

Small game dev teams can build large worlds without losing the human touch.

Wheel World indie game developer interview; A digital illustration depicts a person riding a bicycle along a path amidst a whimsical landscape with large rock formations and a cloudy sky.
(Image credit: Messhof)

Small indie dev teams needn't be limited in the scope of their projects. There are plenty of resources and tools to help realise large worlds, as in the case of Wheel World, a serene cycling adventure game set in a stunning cel-shaded semi-open world.

Wheel World is also a significant step up from developer Messhof's previous pixel art side-scrolling fighting game series Nidhogg, instead taking inspiration from open world games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and sports games like Motocross Madness and Lonely Mountains: Downhill.

Image 1 of 2
Wheel World indie dev interview; models of props for a video game
(Image credit: Messhof)
Image 1 of 5
Wheel World indie developer interview; images from a video game of a cyclist riding through a stylised video game world
(Image credit: Messhof)
Image 1 of 3
Wheel World indie game developer interview; a digital illustration depicts a whimsical landscape with large rock formations and a cloudy sky.
(Image credit: Messhof)

TOPICS
Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

