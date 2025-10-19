"I harness my power animal": a day in the life of Jonathan Ford

Most people assume Pearlfisher is just a packaging design studio. But we do a hell of a lot more than that – and sometimes, the things that get noticed most have nothing to do with packaging at all.

For our 25th anniversary in 2017, we decided to take on something completely different: designing a garden for the world-renowned Chelsea Flower Show. Our concept, The Pearlfisher Garden, was inspired by the Ama – the Japanese women free divers who have harvested pearls for centuries. It also highlighted the fragility of the world’s largest garden – our oceans – and the staggering 9 million tons of plastic waste we dump into them every year. The idea sparked from a brainstorming chat with my late wife and Pearlfisher co-founder, Karen Welman. A few rough sketches soon blossomed into a fully-fledged concept, leading to our first-ever garden design, show entry, and six-month build process.

When our garden was unveiled at Chelsea – competing against some of the world’s best horticultural creatives with vast budgets – it instantly became a crowd-puller, a press and TV sensation. Why? Because we had created the immersive illusion of an underwater world, complete with corals and exotic seaweeds. The twist? It was all achieved entirely with cacti and succulents. A deep blue wall, made from plastic bottles, formed the backdrop – visually representing the amount of plastic waste dumped into the ocean every second.

And then, the icing on the cake: we won a Gold Medal. Not bad for a first attempt at something we’d never done before. But why did it work? Because it was a well-thought-out, original idea, beautifully delivered. And that’s what brilliant design is all about and what I look for with my teams.