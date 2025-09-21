Create an art studio you want to come back to, not just one that looks good for Instagram
Step inside my high-energy art space packed with tools, gadgets and creative inspiration.
I’ve always believed your workspace should reflect what fuels your creativity. Mine is a compact, ever-evolving hub based in Los Angeles, where every inch is either stacked with tools, lit up with personality, or displaying a piece of my journey.
It’s not a massive space, but it’s dialled in to work hard for me, whether I’m inking characters, designing toys, or filming content for a new collab.
The heart of the studio is my tilted drafting table, where most of my ink work happens. Next to it is a rainbow tower of markers, always within arm’s reach. I keep my iPad docked nearby so I can bounce between digital sketching and traditional textures seamlessly.
My workspace blends old-school art techniques with today’s modern tools. Sometimes I’ll jump from Photoshop and Procreate across to traditional red-pencil roughs, depending on the mood and the project (see Creative Bloq's guides to the best drawing tablets and the best mechanical pencils if you need new tools for your work).
I’ve also layered my walls with art and inspiration. Some are my own, some from artist friends or past collaborations. There’s a Wakanda Forever print watching over the studio like a guardian, and a collection of vinyl toys and books that remind me where I started out.
I’m a morning-to late-night kind of artist, meaning I’ll often jump into work at sunrise with a strong coffee in hand and not leave until my playlist runs out and my Apple Watch tells me that I’ve only stood up once all day.
Lighting is everything for me. The warm glow from my custom LED rig lets me film content without harsh shadows, while RGB accent lights shift with my vibe. Blue is for focus, and red when I’m deep in a storytelling sequence. The studio isn’t perfectly organised, but that’s intentional. Every single pen, toy and sketchbook in there has earned its place.
One of the weirdest things about my setup? I can’t jump into a serious drawing without kicking things off with music. It’s usually something nostalgic like a video game intro – The Legend of Zelda always hits just right – or some retro hip-hop.
That first track flips a switch in my brain and suddenly I’m in the zone. I’ve learned to embrace those rituals instead of trying to force a routine that doesn’t fit with me.
My biggest lesson from working here is to create a space you actually want to come back to, not just one that looks good for Instagram. Your art will thank you for it.
