Create an art studio you want to come back to, not just one that looks good for Instagram

I’ve always believed your workspace should reflect what fuels your creativity. Mine is a compact, ever-evolving hub based in Los Angeles, where every inch is either stacked with tools, lit up with personality, or displaying a piece of my journey.

It’s not a massive space, but it’s dialled in to work hard for me, whether I’m inking characters, designing toys, or filming content for a new collab.

Usually after a long day of digital projects, sitting down with my traditional tools helps me decompress and reconnect with the fundamentals (Image credit: Geizi Guevara)

The heart of the studio is my tilted drafting table, where most of my ink work happens. Next to it is a rainbow tower of markers, always within arm’s reach. I keep my iPad docked nearby so I can bounce between digital sketching and traditional textures seamlessly.

My workspace blends old-school art techniques with today’s modern tools. Sometimes I’ll jump from Photoshop and Procreate across to traditional red-pencil roughs, depending on the mood and the project (see Creative Bloq's guides to the best drawing tablets and the best mechanical pencils if you need new tools for your work).

Image 1 of 5 The work isn’t always glamorous, but this area is the engine behind every project that keeps my creative career moving forward (Image credit: Geizi Guevara) his tray holds the real MVPs, including mechanical pencils, brush pens, and a couple of random finds. I always reach for the red pencil first (Image credit: Geizi Guevara ) This pen gets more use than any other tool, so it felt right to give it a base that inspires me. The figure was designed by Keos Masons, one of my favourite digital sculptors (Image credit: Geizi Guevara ) Photography has always been one of my favourite creative outlets outside of drawing. These lenses aren’t just gear, they’re tools I use to train my eye, explore light, and practise composition in real life (Image credit: Geizi Guevara ) There was something about the energy and viral moment of the Peaches song that made me want to reimagine her in my style; fierce, magical and battle-ready. (Image credit: Geizi Guevara )

I’ve also layered my walls with art and inspiration. Some are my own, some from artist friends or past collaborations. There’s a Wakanda Forever print watching over the studio like a guardian, and a collection of vinyl toys and books that remind me where I started out.

I’m a morning-to late-night kind of artist, meaning I’ll often jump into work at sunrise with a strong coffee in hand and not leave until my playlist runs out and my Apple Watch tells me that I’ve only stood up once all day.

Image 1 of 4 The framed Wakanda Forever art is from one of the last Marvel board games I art directed. It’s a visual mantra of strength, culture and legacy that sits above my desk to remind me to lead with purpose (Image credit: Geizi Guevara ) This corner is a curated mess of everything I love: artbooks, graphic novels, animation bibles and collectibles. All the prints are signed pieces from artists I admire that I’ve collected over the years attending conventions and expos (Image credit: Geizi Guevara ) A trio of DC heroes that was a gift from Warner Bros. Studios during an office visit. I art directed the visual branding for their 2018-2020 master toy line (Image credit: Geizi Guevara ) The skull was a gift from a friend who knew I loved studying form and light the old-school way. Beside it is a limited edition print of a skeletal pencil deity (Image credit: Geizi Guevara )

Lighting is everything for me. The warm glow from my custom LED rig lets me film content without harsh shadows, while RGB accent lights shift with my vibe. Blue is for focus, and red when I’m deep in a storytelling sequence. The studio isn’t perfectly organised, but that’s intentional. Every single pen, toy and sketchbook in there has earned its place.

Image 1 of 3 The Kuta vinyl toy on top of my marker tower reminds me of the bold, expressive style of Sean Galloway, also known as Cheeks-74, whose character work continues to be a huge creative influence for me (Image credit: Geizi Guevara ) This shelf is a mix of humour and symbolism that grounds me. When the pressure kicks in, I look over and instantly remember who I’m doing all this for (Image credit: Geizi Guevara) This yellow chair is my reset spot. It’s where I sit when I need to step away from the screen, flip through artbooks, or sketch just for fun. My dog often curls up beside me, making this nook feel like a creative pause button when the day gets too loud (Image credit: Geizi Guevara)

One of the weirdest things about my setup? I can’t jump into a serious drawing without kicking things off with music. It’s usually something nostalgic like a video game intro – The Legend of Zelda always hits just right – or some retro hip-hop.

That first track flips a switch in my brain and suddenly I’m in the zone. I’ve learned to embrace those rituals instead of trying to force a routine that doesn’t fit with me.

This easel holds one of my proudest moments: my cover for ImagineFX’s Sketchbook Special. I framed the pencils used with the published version to honour the process and the result. It reminds me how far I’ve come as an artist (Image credit: Geizi Guevara)

My biggest lesson from working here is to create a space you actually want to come back to, not just one that looks good for Instagram. Your art will thank you for it.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX.

