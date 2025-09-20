"Some UK brands are definitely tired," Koto's James Greenfield on the state of branding today

I think both are still valid. I think it really depends upon a number of factors. Like one, how that brand's doing. We definitely have some UK brands that are tired and I think whether you're thinking about brands like O2 or Sky, I feel like they haven't changed and they haven't moved with the times. And I think customers can feel that.

Now, if I was given the brief to deal with either of those right now, I would revolutionise them because I feel like they need it... But if I was given something, let's say, like the Body Shop or another high street iconic brand, I’d probably evolve it because I still think it's got goodwill and it's got good heritage and it's good, and so I really think it depends upon what the brand is.

I think one of the things we' really bad with in the UK at the moment is legacy brands that are legacy brands for no other reason but familiarity. So Direct Line has a telephone on wheels as its logo, when 50 per cent of their customers have never used that type of telephone. Carphone Warehouse is called Carphone Warehouse when I would say 70% of its customers don't even know what a car phone is.

There is a lack of discipline there to really understand how your brands exist in a marketplace. And so to me, it really just depends how critical those elements are for it to be successful moving forward.