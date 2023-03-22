Uh oh, it looks like AI art has finally overcome its big weakness

By Joseph Foley
published

Look, five fingers!

An AI-generated image of a man holding up his hands created in the AI image generator Midjourney
(Image credit: Joseph Foley using Midjourney)

AI image generators have become a source of huge controversy in the creative world, but until now those suspicious of, or directly opposed to, the technology could take solace in one thing. Despite impressive advances, AI was rubbish at accurately rendering human hands.

Hands with an unconventional number of fingers became one of the main giveaways that could tell us that an otherwise realistic-looking image was generated by a text-to-image AI model (see how to use DALL-E 2 for more on the technology). Alas, it seems that AI may now have overcome that hurdle.

An AI-generated image of a man holding up his hands created in the AI image generator Midjourney

Behold, hands with five fingers generated by Midjourney (Image credit: Joseph Foley using Midjourney)

Based on the Discord social platform, Midjourney has been one of the most popular AI image generators since it was released just last March. It's recently released version 5 of its model, and of all the enhancements, one in particular is causing celebration – and sowing terror – online. Its improved ability to tackle human hands.

See more

"Be extra critical of any political imagery (especially photography) you see online that is trying to incite a reaction,” the 3D character designer @TheCartelDel warned on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Eventually it’ll be flawless - scary times," another observer said. And it's certainly getting there.

Midjourney Version 5 is still by no means reliably successful in its rendering of hands. It still produces many, many anatomically bizarre arrangements of limbs and, particularly, fingers. This seems especially so if there is more than one person in the image. While the main subject might now have the right number of fingers, people in the background still tend to have alien anatomies. 

An AI-generated image of a man holding up his hands created in the AI image generator Midjourney

The man in the background isn't sure what's happened to his hands (Image credit: Joseph Foley using Midjourney)

Even with the right number of fingers and thumbs, many of the images that Midjourney produces still have that 'uncanny valley' feel. But the fact that it can now generate hands that look natural, at least part of the time, is another milestone that shows how fast AI image generation is advancing.

An AI-generated image of a man holding up his hands created in the AI image generator Midjourney

The Easter Bunny? Images generated by Midjourney using the prompt 'a criminal surrenders with his hands over his head, five fingers on each hand, photorealism, documentary photograph' (Image credit: Joseph Foley using Midjourney)

While DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney have been the main players in text-to-image AI over the past year or so, Adobe is now getting in on the action too. It's just released Adobe Firefly, an AI image generator that's "designed to be safe for commercial" by correcting the ethical concerns that dog other models.

Meanwhile, as AI image generators continue to advance, we're expecting to see the release of the first tool that aims to protect artists' work from AI. It seems to work – but only for now.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles