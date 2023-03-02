Yep, that AI anime is as bad as everyone says

In the blink of an eye, AI art and illustration has gone from a bizarre curiosity to a powerful, sometimes worrying force. We've seen AI-generated images fool judges to win art and photo competitions, and it seemed only a matter of time before the technology turned to video.

Sure enough, a studio has just created what's probably the first anime film made using AI. But for all the talk about democratising creativity, a lot of people aren't very impressed (see how to use DALL-E 2 for more on text-to-image generation).

Corridor Digital's (opens in new tab) Rock, Paper, Scissors is a seven-minute animated film that tells the story of two princes battling for the throne. The studio created it not using AI image generation from scratch, but y using AI to transform live action into a cartoon.

So far it's been difficult to apply generative AI to video because the noise generated in the diffusion process used to create each frame leads to a disjointed result. Through some technical magic, Corridor Crew used new techniques to freeze the noise and apply character styles to keep things consistent. They then applied the deflicker plugin from DaVinci Resolve to get rid of flickering.

They describe the project as labour of love and encourage others to experiment with the technique to push the technology forward. But is it any good?

There's a lot to admire in the project. The process used to overcome technical hurdles (shown in the video above) is fascinating and ingenious. It's also clear that Niko and Sam had an absolute ball screaming their lungs out and hamming it up in the acting. But a large portion of the internet is derisive.

Many mention the resemblance to bad rotoscoping, an uncanny valley feel, vacant looking expressions, inconsistent frames and an overall "air of wrongness." "The constantly morphing hair, inconsistent dead eyes, highlights randomly popping into shadows, all built on the work of humans who laboured over their craft to get the details right," someone tweeted (opens in new tab). "Not only is this a terrible terrible idea, but it actually hurts my eyes to look at it, real animators can do an amazing job, just hire them!" someone else wrote.

Of course, we should think of this as merely a first draft, and something that nobody's done before. The process will surely be perfected. But Corridor Crew's sell opens up philosophical questions as well. It isn't the first time we've seen AI generation used in anime.

Just last month Netflix got a lot of flak for using AI to create the backgrounds in a short film, purportedly to "help the industry" amid a labour shortage. Corridor says its process "democratises creativity", which is a phrase often thrown about connection with AI, but some will think it strange to consider talent, skill, practice and discipline as barriers to democracy.

