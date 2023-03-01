Designers can't believe this time-saving Adobe Illustrator tool

Adobe Illustrator has been the industry-standard tool for vector design for years, but it has so many features that we often use only a small portion of what it can do. It can take years for users to learn all of the little time-saving features the software offers, and here's a perfect example that's blowing designers' minds.

Illustrator users have been left amazed after a brand designer shared a tip on Instagram to show how lines can be joined up with no overlapping and no zooming into pixel level. And it's so easy, people can't believe they've been wasting time for so long (if you need the software, see our guide to how to download Illustrator).

How did I not know about this tool in Illustrator! 🤯via Abi Connickhttps://t.co/ntttc7zRj0 pic.twitter.com/V3Jzd6JPonFebruary 27, 2023 See more

Trying to seamlessly connect lines in a digital illustration can be hugely frustrating. Sometimes they'll keep overlapping no matter what you try. The designer Abi Connick (opens in new tab) demonstrated a solution in Adobe Illustrator on her Instagram account, and it seems many regular Illustrator users didn't know that it exists.

Connick shows that you can use the cursor to select the two paths that you want to join, and then click on the Join tool and draw over the paths. The paths will magically join to form a complete shape with no overlapping.

Many users are stunned. "How did I not know about this tool" the type and brush designer Ian Bernard (opens in new tab) asks. "Wahhhhh, I've been zooming in to pixel size trying to connect the lines for so long now," the product and type designer Jonathan Waterworth (opens in new tab) exclaimed. "Just tested this and words cannot describe the simultaneous joy and anger I feel about it," the 3D artist and illustrator JonOTron (opens in new tab) wrote.

For more tips on how to get the most out of Adobe's vector software, see our guides to Illustrator shortcuts and the best Illustrator tutorials. See below for the best current prices on Adobe's entire suite of creative apps.

