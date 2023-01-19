AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take.

A Twitter user shared the series of house party photos, which were generated by AI platform Midjourney, and at first glance they seem normal. Until you look a bit closer. (If you want to have a go with AI yourself, see our best AI photo editing software post or our guide to how to use DALL-E 2.)

Midjourney is getting crazy powerful—none of these are real photos, and none of the people in them exist. pic.twitter.com/XXV6RUrrAvJanuary 13, 2023 See more

Some of the images include deformed or strange looking hands, often with more than five fingers. Traditional artists have been struggling with how to draw hands for centuries, and it seems that new technology has the same problem.

Something's not right here (Image credit: @mileszim on Twitter)

In other images the partygoers appear to have too many teeth, giving them quite eerie looking smiles, and one tattoo is more a green smudge than a definite outline.

The AI platform itself also seems to have its own implicit biases: "I had to be specific in order to get male-looking AI people," says Miles, who posted the pictures, "and even then, variation is a challenge. It definitely defaults to white people when you ask for 'people'."

Could these guys be real? (Image credit: @mileszim on Twitter)

The people in the images also look relatively well off, or at least not poverty stricken, perhaps suggesting another bias of the programme.

It seems that real-life people online have been pretty taken with the images, which have gained over 17,0000 likes so far. Though of course, people have been quick to point out the discrepancies in the photos.

Something seems off but I can’t quite put my fingerssssssssss on itJanuary 15, 2023 See more

These hands are fun and in no way do they look completely like vampires. pic.twitter.com/j2tr3xHU9HJanuary 15, 2023 See more

Real-life photographers can breathe a sigh of relief, then, for now at least.

Read more: