Learn these easy steps to draw detailed hands

Brynn Metheney shares her advice for sketching hands with accuracy.

Drawing hands can feel daunting, but the key is to break down their complexity into simple, repeatable rules. Whether you're sketching from a model or straight from your imagination, understanding these fundamentals will make the process easier.

While hands are famously tricky to master, a few pro tips and sketching techniques can help you capture them with confidence. In this tutorial I break the hand into shapes for a more refined and realistic style, this process makes a complex drawing easier to execute.

