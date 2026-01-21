How to beat procrastination: 6 ways to actually start that new creative hobby

Mandala painting workshops were a highlight at the Weston Wallz festival in Weston-super-mare last summer

I've been meaning to learn the piano for approximately seven years. I've researched keyboards, read articles about adult beginners, and even downloaded a learning app. What I haven't done is actually play a single note.

Sound familiar? Whether it's ceramics, 3D printing or calligraphy, we all love the idea of getting away from our screens and getting hands on with an analogue hobby. Well, in theory at least. When it comes to actually doing it, we become masters of procrastination.

Over the years, it's been a topic I've discussed with countless designers, writers and photographers. And based on these discussions, along with my own experiences, I've identified six practical strategies that actually work.

01. Give yourself permission

Becca Jones of ilk agency, whose hobby became her career (Image credit: ilk)

The first obstacle is often our own high standards. If, say, you're a designer wanting to try oil painting, it feels natural to approach it as you would a client project: researching colour theory, planning compositions, investing in quality materials. In practice, though, that's most likely to lead to paralysis.

I once had the same experience with pottery. Determined to be "the best I could be" at the craft, I ended up stressed out, not enjoying it, and making excuses not to attend classes.

Things only improved once I gave myself permission to make 'deliberately terrible bowls' for six months. The shift was immediate. Once I stopped trying to make something worthy of a craft fair, I actually started making things.