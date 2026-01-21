How to beat procrastination: 6 ways to actually start that new creative hobby

Beginning something new is often the hardest part. Here's how to avoid self-sabotage and get going.

An artist wears a grey hoodie and head covering while using a cardboard stencil to spray-paint an intricate, circular geometric mural onto a black brick wall.
Mandala painting workshops were a highlight at the Weston Wallz festival in Weston-super-mare last summer (Image credit: Future)

I've been meaning to learn the piano for approximately seven years. I've researched keyboards, read articles about adult beginners, and even downloaded a learning app. What I haven't done is actually play a single note.

Sound familiar? Whether it's ceramics, 3D printing or calligraphy, we all love the idea of getting away from our screens and getting hands on with an analogue hobby. Well, in theory at least. When it comes to actually doing it, we become masters of procrastination.

01. Give yourself permission 

woman with paintbrush in her mouth

Becca Jones of ilk agency, whose hobby became her career (Image credit: ilk)

The first obstacle is often our own high standards. If, say, you're a designer wanting to try oil painting, it feels natural to approach it as you would a client project: researching colour theory, planning compositions, investing in quality materials. In practice, though, that's most likely to lead to paralysis.

I once had the same experience with pottery. Determined to be "the best I could be" at the craft, I ended up stressed out, not enjoying it, and making excuses not to attend classes.

Things only improved once I gave myself permission to make 'deliberately terrible bowls' for six months. The shift was immediate. Once I stopped trying to make something worthy of a craft fair, I actually started making things.