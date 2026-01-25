The 7 biggest barriers to learning a new skill (and how to smash through them)

Want to learn After Effects, but can't get started? Follow our advice

I’ve been meaning to properly learn a specific piece of design software for about three years now. I’ve bookmarked tutorials, joined Discord servers, even bought a course in a sale. What I haven’t done? Actually opened it and made anything.

Sound familiar? Whether it’s motion graphics, UX design, copywriting or that new coding framework everyone keeps banging on about, most creatives have skills sitting in a mental “someday” pile. And we’re particularly good at finding reasons why now isn’t the right time – even if we've tooled up with one of the best drawing tablets.

Of course, deep down, we know that now is always the right time. The creative industry moves fast. New tools, techniques and technologies show up constantly, and there’s relentless pressure to stay relevant. Yet despite knowing we should be learning, many of us struggle to actually do it.

Over the years, I’ve talked to designers, writers and strategists about this, and battled against it myself. The same barriers come up again and again. Here are seven of the biggest… and how to get past them. Having similar issues in your downtime? Try my tips for beating procrastination to start that creative hobby.

01. Perfectionism paralysis

If you’re a creative professional, you have high standards. You know what good work looks like. Clients trust you. Your portfolio is solid. That’s great… until you try to learn something new. Suddenly, your output doesn’t match your taste, and that gap can feel unbearable. You know it’s bad, and you can’t unsee it. I once spent six hours trying to make my first After Effects animation look professional. It still looked like it had been made by someone who’d used After Effects for six hours. Which, of course, it had.

How to overcome it: Give yourself explicit permission to make bad work. Not “rough” work; genuinely terrible work. Set a goal such as: I will make five embarrassing animations or 10 objectively bad designs. This isn’t client work or portfolio work. It’s practice. And practice is supposed to look bad.

02. The billable hours trap

For freelancers, every hour spent learning is an hour you’re not billing, pitching or shipping. Compared to people in salaried roles, there’s pressure to always be “productive”. So learning gets framed as a luxury; something you’ll do "once things calm down". Spoiler alert: things never calm down.

How to overcome it: Treat learning like a business investment, not a hobby. Block out non-negotiable time in your calendar and protect it like a client meeting. Spending four hours a month learning might “cost” you now, but it could unlock much higher-value work later.

03. Imposter syndrome (but worse)

Creative people already struggle with imposter syndrome. Learning a new skill cranks it up to 11. You might be a senior designer who’s suddenly slower than a teenager. Or a seasoned writer whose first video edit looks… tragic. The mental whiplash is real. "I’m meant to be good at creative things," you think. "So why am I so bad at this one?"

How to overcome it: Separate your professional identity from your learning identity. You’re not “a designer who’s bad at animation”. You’re a designer and a beginner animator. Those can coexist. Seek out beginner spaces (courses, forums, Discords) where struggling is normal. And remember: experience transfers. You already understand creative process, feedback and iteration. You’re not starting from zero. (One of these