The trouble with New Year resolutions is they demand discipline you don't have after a month of Cadbury's Roses and questionable life choices. To my mind, what works better are the small things: habits and rituals that don't require reinvention, just a bit of attention.

If 2025 taught us anything, it's that our brains are fried. Between client emails, algorithm anxiety, and the lingering dread that AI might steal your job, creative work requires focus that feels increasingly impossible to summon. The gym membership will languish by February. The productivity system will gather dust. But a ritual you can do in under ten minutes? That might actually stick.

These 12 rituals won't transform you into a productivity machine; but they might help you think clearly enough to do your actual work. They're the creative equivalent of turning it off and on again. Small resets that compound over time, rather than grand gestures that collapse under their own weight by mid-January.

01. The pre-work walk

Before you open your laptop, walk. Ten minutes minimum. No phone, no podcast, no "optimising" the experience. Haruki Murakami runs at 4am. Anna Wintour plays tennis. You can manage a lap round the block. The point isn't exercise; it's arriving at your desk having already moved through space, rather than sleep-walking straight into email. Your brain needs the transition.

02. One screen-free meal daily

Pick one meal where nothing glows at you. Not the telly, not your phone, not even your laptop propped beside your toast. Just food, and ideally another human. This sounds obvious until you realise you haven't done it in weeks. Maya Angelou wrote in bare hotel rooms to eliminate distraction; you can eat without watching Netflix for 20 minutes.

03. The two-minute reset

Between tasks, stop. Two minutes. Close your eyes. Notice your breath. This isn't meditation; it's damage control. Designer Stefan Sagmeister takes year-long sabbaticals; you can take 120 seconds before your next Zoom. Think of it as Ctrl+Alt+Delete for your nervous system.

04. Physical work for stuck brains

When you're stuck, move differently. Theodore Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) wore hats until inspiration struck. Radiohead singer Thom Yorke does headstands before performing. But you could just stretch, do desk exercises or press-ups against your desk, or shake out your hands. Creative blocks often live in your body before your head. The goal is to discharge the static, not achieve enlightenment.

05. The evening device curfew

Create a hard stop for screens. Not "when I'm tired"; an actual time. At this time, you need to enter Digital Switzerland: neutral territory where your phone doesn't live. The doom-scrolling will still be there tomorrow. Your focus won't be if you don't sleep properly.

06. A weekly non-negotiable

Friday night curry. Sunday bath. Saturday morning at the gallery. Pick something predictable in the best way; an anchor that gives the week shape. The common thread is consistency, not perfection. You need something to look forward to that isn't deadline-dependent.

07. The seasonal awareness check

Energy isn't constant. And acknowledging that winter asks for different work than summer isn't laziness; it's collaborating with reality rather than fighting it. Virginia Woolf used a standing desk and stepped back regularly, like a painter. Sometimes the ritual is permission to work at a different pace.