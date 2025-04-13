The best superhero logos of all time

By published

These are the smartest and best-designed superhero logos in the history of comics.

Composite of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Avengers logos on light red background
(Image credit: DC Comics / Marvel)

A good superhero needs a great logo. Done right, a superhero logo can become an instant icon and go on to become one of the world’s most recognised symbols, on a par with the best logos like the McDonald’s arches. A good superhero logo should be simple, stylish and convey the essentials of the character, giving a sense of tone as well as any particular pieces of iconography.

I’ve picked the best superhero logos that accomplish all that and more – the ones that have stood the test of time. Many of these are the kinds of logos where, in most cases, even a person who has never picked up a comic book in their life will look at them and know exactly which superhero they’re conveying. Others are less well-known, but exhibit some truly clever design choices that convey what the hero in question is all about.

Jon Stapley
Jon Stapley
Freelance writer

Jon is a freelance writer and journalist who covers photography, art, technology, and the intersection of all three. When he's not scouting out news on the latest gadgets, he likes to play around with film cameras that were manufactured before he was born. To that end, he never goes anywhere without his Olympus XA2, loaded with a fresh roll of Kodak (Gold 200 is the best, since you asked). Jon is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq, and has also written for in Digital Camera World, Black + White Photography Magazine, Photomonitor, Outdoor Photography, Shortlist and probably a few others he's forgetting.

