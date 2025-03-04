Leaked Avengers: Doomsday art proves Marvel's committing to the chaos

Medieval-era Dr Doom? Yes please.

Marvel concept art by Mushk Rizvi
(Image credit: Mushk Rizvi/Marvel)

Last weekend concept art for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday was leaked, much to the delight of fans. Set to release in 2026, Doomsday is the next film in the Avengers franchise since the box office explosion of Endgame in 2019 – admittedly it's a tough act to follow, but if the leaked art is anything to go by, I'm feeling pretty hopeful (albeit a little anxious).

The artwork was originally posted to ArtStation by Marvel Studio's senior concept artist Mushk Rizvi (check out our picks for the best drawing tablets if you're looking for a professional-level upgrade). While the posts have since been removed from the site, that hasn't stopped fans from sharing the artwork and cooking up some intriguing fan theories.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

