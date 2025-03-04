Last weekend concept art for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday was leaked, much to the delight of fans. Set to release in 2026, Doomsday is the next film in the Avengers franchise since the box office explosion of Endgame in 2019 – admittedly it's a tough act to follow, but if the leaked art is anything to go by, I'm feeling pretty hopeful (albeit a little anxious).

The artwork was originally posted to ArtStation by Marvel Studio's senior concept artist Mushk Rizvi (check out our picks for the best drawing tablets if you're looking for a professional-level upgrade). While the posts have since been removed from the site, that hasn't stopped fans from sharing the artwork and cooking up some intriguing fan theories.

This is for those people who haven't seen the LEAKED concept arts of upcoming 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'• RDJ's Doom sitting on throne• Another look at RDJ's Doom and evil variant of Doctor Strange• Official look at new Black Panther • Star Lord & Wong with Young Avengers pic.twitter.com/i20TYLivejMarch 1, 2025

The leaked concept art suggests that we could be in for an exciting new frontier for the Avengers films, given the distinct medieval aesthetic of many of the pieces. While (literally) entering a new era is undoubtedly exciting, it'll be quite the stylistic shift from the typical Marvel movies, and it'll be interesting to see how the typically futuristic, CGI-heavy franchise will adapt – give me some grandiose Game of Thrones-style sets Marvel Studios, I dare you.

Aside from the obvious aesthetic differences, we're given a sneak peek at some of the upcoming characters, including a menacing-looking God Emperor Doom, Doctor Strange, Sue Storm, Yelena, and what appears to be the return of Black Panther. While the artwork is stiking, it's not too spoiler-heavy leading some fans to theorise that the concept art could actually be for Avengers: Secret Wars, the second newest instalment set to launch in 2027.

I truly hope Mushk Rizvi doesn't lose her job over her art being leaked for those Marvel Projects. She's worked there for years and I see no reason why she would purposely sabotage her reputation for that. I hope she's okay and keeps her job, she's very talented at art... 🤧🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/Ug7HdYRpuDMarch 1, 2025

Naturally, the leaked artworks caused a flurry of hype online, with one fan writing "I was initially worried about Doomsday, but the concept art really drew me in and actually got me excited." Another fan theorised "I’m highly convinced that this leak was purposeful. There’s been an influx of nervousness about Doomsday and Secret Wars lately [...] THIS gives people something to chew on and theorize from. It generates some excitement compared to resentment."

It's worth noting, at this stage, that the pieces are simply concept art examples – how they transfer to the big screen remains to be seen. I'm hoping for a shift towards more practical effects, combined with the iconic Marvel movie grandeur of releases like Infinity War and Endgame. For more Marvel news take a look at the new minimalist Fantastic Four artwork or check out the Studio's latest logo that features some major superhero snubs.