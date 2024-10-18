The new Marvel logo features some major superhero snubs

Marvel has officially launched its new logo at this year's New York Comic Con. While the studio is always switching up its iconic logo, the latest design is an exciting homage to some of Marvel's recent releases while giving us a sneak peek at what's to come in 2025.

As one of the best comic logos of all time, Marvel's ever-evolving designs are always a treat for fans and of course, some have already been trawling the new logo for potential easter eggs. With a delightful mixture of film, comic and even video game cameos, the new logo is a diverse blend of Marvel's most exciting upcoming releases.

(Image credit: Marvel/The Direct)

Teasing the new Fantastic Four reboot, the new logo features Johnny Storm (a.k.a the Human Torch) alongside our first detailed look at the adorable robo-pal H.E.R.B.I.E. We also get a sneak peek at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, alongside the new Captain America played by Anthony Mackie.

The new logo also stars Galacta, Luna Snow, Scarlet Witch and Magik who will feature in the superhero squad for the upcoming Team-Based PVP Shooter, Marvel Rivals. Other cameos include the Agatha All Along cast and a shadowy depiction of the Thunderbolts crew. Fans suspect there's something more behind that sneaky asterisk design detail on Black Widow's shoulder – dark Avengers anyone?

New look at Harrison Ford as Red Hulk.(via: @BrandonDavisBD) pic.twitter.com/SaBr0d4lJtOctober 17, 2024

Many fans praised the design, with one X user commenting "Marvel’s 2025 slate looks very promising" while another added "Marvel has always had a knack for keeping things fresh and exciting. Seeing how they continue to evolve is always thrilling." However some fans felt like some recent Marvel stars were snubbed, with one fan commenting " No way they have a Marvel logo without spider! He's the poster boy for Marvel!", while another noted, "Deadpool/Wolverine was their biggest hit in a while and neither character is up here."

First look at HERBIE in the ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ movie.(Source: https://t.co/CzfaVFt8Tv) pic.twitter.com/ZcTB5PtriFOctober 17, 2024

Personally, I think it's great that Marvel is spotlighting some of its less famous characters and giving us a taste of its new endeavours. And like I say, the logo is always changing so if this one isn't your cup of tea, there's bound to be a new design soon. If the new Marvel Comics logo is anything to go by, it's clear that you can't please everyone but the studio always finds creative ways to tease fans, like those confusingly awful fake logos for Agatha All Along.