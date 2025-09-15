With The Batman: Part II set to release in 2027, DC fans have been watching closely for any clues to tide them over during the long wait. Most recently, eagle-eyed batfans spotted an interesting easter egg on the new Clayface film set, which seemed to suggest Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight could be swooping into the DCU.

The Batman emblem is undoubtedly one of the most iconic superhero logos, and with so many iterations, each design represents a unique version of the Caped Crusader. The unexpected appearance of the Battison logo has sparked a frenzy of excitement among fans, but for now, things remain in the shadows.

Battinson’s bat symbol has been spotted on set of ‘CLAYFACE’ 👀🦇(📸: @deejay1711) pic.twitter.com/7UsDavsIRqSeptember 12, 2025

Robert Pattinson's signature bat logo was spotted on the set of Clayface – an upcoming horror starring DC's iconic shapeshifter. Featuring on a subtle sticker pasted on a waste disposal dumpster, fans took the easter egg as a potential clue that Battison could finally make a DCU debut.

It's worth noting that DC's CEO, James Gunn, has repeatedly claimed that Matt Reeves' Batman films aren't part of the DCU. In a statement regarding the recent Battison logo cameo, Gunn wrote on Threads:

"Although the trash can is from the set I have a hard time believing the bat was put there by the art department, but if so it never came across my desk (I don't have time to ok every piece of set dressing)."

There you go. The Battinson logo was and is not a deliberate choice to "tease the merger." Don't ever take background set details you'll never physically see as proof of anything. pic.twitter.com/Vkfmbd1tLuSeptember 12, 2025

While Gunn's statement seems to quash theories that we'll be getting Battison in the DCU anytime soon, I'm still left wondering how the logo ended up on set. While it's sadly not the Battison x DCU crossover tease we've been hoping for, I'm still holding out for some more concrete intel on The Batman: Part II.

