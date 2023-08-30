Will TV gaming kill the Xbox?

Amazon Luna is the latest cloud gaming platform designed for your LG TV, with no console (or even a games controller) required. You might already be familiar with Amazon Prime gaming, which offers Prime members exclusive in-game content and new games to play for free every week. But now there's a new element to TV gaming which could have the potential to make next-gen consoles obsolete.

Though that's a big statement (and one that many gamers may not agree with), it is exciting to think that games can now be streamed easily and in the same way that we watch movies and shows, and that they're becoming more accessible for everyone with a speedy Wi-Fi connection. See our rundown of the best TVs for PS5 for top-spec models that make gaming on the big screen more immersive.

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)

Amazon Luna is the new cloud gaming platform launched by Amazon and LG, and is available now on compatible LG Smart TV models (2021–2023 range) directly from the TV Home Screen. It can also be downloaded as an app via the LG Content Store. It allows users to play top titles such as Fortnite, and with friends too through "Luna Couch" co-op sessions.

The platform can in addition be installed onto Windows, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android compatible devices, but as far as we know, it's only available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany for the time being.

Who is Amazon Luna for and how does it work?

It's pretty evident that if you consider yourself a gamer, you'll need either a gaming console, a gaming PC or one of the best laptops for gaming to play your favourite titles. But that's not necessarily the case anymore with Amazon Luna. Imagine you're a parent to a child who just wants to play Fall Guys, and you have to buy an entire gaming console or even a handheld Nintendo Switch to make that happen. Or maybe you're a casual gamer who wants see what the fuss is all about with Fortnite.

Many people own a smart TV or Amazon Fire TV stick, so Amazon Luna works as an added bonus for Prime Members and LG customers to enjoy gaming for free on the TV. But, there's always a catch of course.

While there are free titles (such as Fortnite) on Luna for Amazon Prime members, and new ones each month, you'll need to subscribe to Luna+ if you want to play other games in the library such as Bee Simulator or Batman Arkham Knight.

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)

You can get a Luna+ 7-day free trial to give this a go, otherwise, it will cost you $9.99/£8.99 per month to enjoy the Luna Library. While this might not sound like such a bad price to some and definitely works out cheaper than buying a next-gen console, the Luna+ catalogue right now is a little weak.

What you'll really want to get is the UBISOFT+ subscription through Luna instead, which boasts much better titles such as the Assassin's Creed franchise, Far Cry titles, and action games such as The Crew, Steep, Watch Dogs, as well as Tom Clancy series including Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon. This will set you back a bit more, at a monthly price of $17.99/ £14.99, with the option to cancel anytime.

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)

What do you think of Amazon Luna? Would you enjoy gaming on a TV? Playing Fortnite using an Amazon Fire TV remote might be a wild concept to some, and we'd definitely recommend purchasing one of the best gaming controllers instead. Luna even has its own brand controllers.

Whatever kind of gaming you'll be doing, if you don't yet own an OLED TV or one of the best TVs in general to keep in your living room, we'd highly recommend the LG C2 TV (2022). We gave it a 9 out of 10 rating, and absolutely love the connectivity options for next-gen gaming. And the plus? It'll now be compatible with Amazon Luna straight out of the box so you can access it from the home screen.