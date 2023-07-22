This new Spider-Man PS5 console is stunning

Sony and Insomniac have just unveiled a first look at the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle, and it really is a work of art for Spidey fans. Yep, your friendly neighbourhood PS5 console has had a web-slinging makeover, and I love everything about it.

The promotional video for the console and controller bundle (below) is pretty awesome too, featuring a voiceover with Peter and Miles calling to each other while trapped beneath a sludge of symbiote that covers the console, followed by a reveal of the new design, and then a black screen with the slogan: Be Greater. Together. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best PS5 deals available now.)

The design features a nod to the upcoming game's main villain, Venom, and his black alien coating. The DualSense controller has the same iconic colour scheme to match the console, featuring and the white Spider-Man logo on the touchpad. Those white controller buttons make the whole design pop, and the triggers are completely black, as is the back of the controller, with only a fraction of red peeping through on the right side, but still enough to make a statement.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Marvel / Insomniac)

Senior Art Director at Insomniac Games, Jacinda Chew, said, "The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain.”

Back of the PS5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Marvel / Insomniac)

The upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) looks pretty great from the trailers we've seen so far, with a villain roster including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. The game is a direct sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man (2018), but supposedly takes place nine months after the events in Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) which is widely considered one of the best PS5 games of all time.

Despite it being more of a spin-off and a standalone game, you might still want to play Miles Morales before the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on October 20, 2023 to be fully caught up on the action. The new Spider-Man 2 PS5 Limited Edition console can be pre-ordered starting July 28.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Marvel / Insomniac)

The bundle also includes a voucher for a digital copy of the game, as well as in-game pre-order incentive items including early unlock of the Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional colour variants, plus the Shadow Spider Suit for Miles, and theWeb Grabber gadget with 3 skill points.

If you don't need another PS5, there's a slightly different Collector's Edition Spider-Man 2 bundle that includes a steelbook case, Deluxe Edition content, plus a 19-inch Venom statue that looks absolutely epic.