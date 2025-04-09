This beautiful indie game just beat AAAs to win Best Artistic Achievement at the BAFTAs

News
By published

Have you played Neva yet?

Screenshot from Neva game showing a girl and a wolf
(Image credit: Nomada Studio)

The 2025 BAFTA Game Awards winners have been announced. It will come as little surprise that Astro Bot from Sony's Team Asobi had a great night. It scooped five awards, including Best Game and Best Animation and Best Game Design. But many people are intrigued by the success of a lesser-known title.

Nomada Studio's graceful side-scrolling platformer Neva won the Best Artistic Achievement award, seeing off Astro Bot, Black Myth Wukong, Still Wakes the Deep and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. It was a well-deserved accolade for one of the most beautiful indie games we've seen (also see our pick of the best game consoles).

