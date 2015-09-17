Brand Impact Awards 2015 winners revealed

Last night, some of the world's leading brand strategists, designers and their clients gathered at London's Grand Connaught Rooms for the 2015 Brand Impact Awards, Computer Arts' annual branding awards scheme.
Judged by an elite panel from top agencies including Wolff Olins, GBH and The Partners, as well as client-side judges from top brands like Coca-Cola, Mars and adidas, the projects in this year's shortlist represent the very best of the world's branding.
56 outstanding projects made the shortlist. But who picked up the awards? Here's who took the gongs at the 2015 Brand Impact Awards...
Best in Show
- Winner: johnson banks - UNICEF (campaigns)
- Winner: The Partners – Tusk Conservation Awards (programmes)
Artisan
- Winner: johnson banks - Mister Cooper
Automotive
- Highly commended: hat-trick - Williams F1 Group
Bars and Restaurants
- Highly commended: Bienal Communication - Pico de Gallo
Culture
- Winner: NB Studio - Almeida Theatre
- Highly commended: R/GA London - Googe Year In Search
- Highly commended: Moving Brands - Deviant Art
- Highly commended: Sagmeister & Walsh - The Jewish Museum
Collaboration Award
- Winner: The Partners - Tusk Conservation Awards
- Highly commended: R/GA London - Google World Cup
Education
- Winner: Purpose - Apprenticeships Awards
- Highly commended: Spy Studio - UAL recruitment campaign
- Highly commended: Supple Studio - UAL: The Album
Entertainment
- Winner: Moving Brands - BBC Newsbeat
- Highly commended: Lambie-Nairn - TouchCast: The Story of Now
Financial Services
- Winner: NB Studio - Zhuck
- Highly commended: 3Sixty, Wealth Horizon and Mytton Williams
- Highly commended: johnson banks - Family Building Society
Luxury
- Winner: The Partners - The Connaught
Not-For-Profit
- Winner: johnson banks - UNICEF UK
- Winner: The Partners - Tusk Conservation Awards
- Highly commended: Supple Studio - The Royal Institute: ExperRimental
- Highly commended: The Allotment - The Donkey Santuary
- Highly commended: The Partners - Up For SchoolHC: hat-trick - Help Musicians UK
Public Sector
- Winner: Snask - Swedish Handicraft Association
- Highly commended: Moving Brands - BBC Newsbeat
Retail
- Winner: The Partners - Argos
- Highly commended: Bienal Communication - Dilo Bonito
Social Impact Award
- Winner: johnson banks - UNICEF
- Highly commended: The Partners - Up For School
Sports
- Winner: R/GA London - Game Before The Game
- Winner: R/GA London - Google World Cup
- Winner: Lambie-Nairn - Invictus Games
- Highly commended: hat-trick - Williams Martini Racing
Technology and Telecoms
- Winner: Sagmeister & Walsh - Fugue
- Winner: R/GA London - Beats Music
- Highly commended: johnson banks - Open Knowledge
- Highly commended: Sagmeister & Walsh - Function Engineering
Transport and Travel
- Highly commended: DesignStudio - Airbnb
- Highly commended: GBH - The Verb Hotel
Wine, Beer and Spirits
- Winner: WPA Pinfold - Crafty Dan
- Highly commended: Turner Duckworth - Miller Lite
