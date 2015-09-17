Brand Impact Awards 2015 winners revealed

Last night, some of the world's leading brand strategists, designers and their clients gathered at London's Grand Connaught Rooms for the 2015 Brand Impact Awards, Computer Arts' annual branding awards scheme.

Judged by an elite panel from top agencies including Wolff Olins, GBH and The Partners, as well as client-side judges from top brands like Coca-Cola, Mars and adidas, the projects in this year's shortlist represent the very best of the world's branding.

56 outstanding projects made the shortlist. But who picked up the awards? Here's who took the gongs at the 2015 Brand Impact Awards...

Best in Show

Winner: johnson banks - UNICEF (campaigns)

johnson banks - UNICEF (campaigns) Winner: The Partners – Tusk Conservation Awards (programmes)

Artisan

Winner: johnson banks - Mister Cooper

Automotive

Highly commended: hat-trick - Williams F1 Group

Bars and Restaurants

Highly commended: Bienal Communication - Pico de Gallo

Culture

Winner: NB Studio - Almeida Theatre

NB Studio - Almeida Theatre Highly commended: R/GA London - Googe Year In Search

R/GA London - Googe Year In Search Highly commended: Moving Brands - Deviant Art

Moving Brands - Deviant Art Highly commended: Sagmeister & Walsh - The Jewish Museum

Collaboration Award

Winner: The Partners - Tusk Conservation Awards

The Partners - Tusk Conservation Awards Highly commended: R/GA London - Google World Cup

Education

Winner: Purpose - Apprenticeships Awards

Purpose - Apprenticeships Awards Highly commended: Spy Studio - UAL recruitment campaign

Spy Studio - UAL recruitment campaign Highly commended: Supple Studio - UAL: The Album

Entertainment

Winner: Moving Brands - BBC Newsbeat

Moving Brands - BBC Newsbeat Highly commended: Lambie-Nairn - TouchCast: The Story of Now

Financial Services

Winner: NB Studio - Zhuck

NB Studio - Zhuck Highly commended: 3Sixty, Wealth Horizon and Mytton Williams

3Sixty, Wealth Horizon and Mytton Williams Highly commended: johnson banks - Family Building Society

Luxury

Winner: The Partners - The Connaught

Not-For-Profit

Winner: johnson banks - UNICEF UK

johnson banks - UNICEF UK Winner: The Partners - Tusk Conservation Awards

The Partners - Tusk Conservation Awards Highly commended: Supple Studio - The Royal Institute: ExperRimental

Supple Studio - The Royal Institute: ExperRimental Highly commended: The Allotment - The Donkey Santuary

The Allotment - The Donkey Santuary Highly commended: The Partners - Up For SchoolHC: hat-trick - Help Musicians UK

Public Sector

Winner: Snask - Swedish Handicraft Association

Snask - Swedish Handicraft Association Highly commended: Moving Brands - BBC Newsbeat

Retail

Winner: The Partners - Argos

The Partners - Argos Highly commended: Bienal Communication - Dilo Bonito

Social Impact Award

Winner: johnson banks - UNICEF

johnson banks - UNICEF Highly commended: The Partners - Up For School

Sports

Winner: R/GA London - Game Before The Game

R/GA London - Game Before The Game Winner: R/GA London - Google World Cup

R/GA London - Google World Cup Winner: Lambie-Nairn - Invictus Games

Lambie-Nairn - Invictus Games Highly commended: hat-trick - Williams Martini Racing

Technology and Telecoms

Winner: Sagmeister & Walsh - Fugue

Sagmeister & Walsh - Fugue Winner: R/GA London - Beats Music

R/GA London - Beats Music Highly commended: johnson banks - Open Knowledge

johnson banks - Open Knowledge Highly commended: Sagmeister & Walsh - Function Engineering

Transport and Travel

Highly commended: DesignStudio - Airbnb

DesignStudio - Airbnb Highly commended: GBH - The Verb Hotel

Wine, Beer and Spirits

Winner: WPA Pinfold - Crafty Dan

WPA Pinfold - Crafty Dan Highly commended: Turner Duckworth - Miller Lite

