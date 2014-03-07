The best branding work of the year unveiled

Rose's work for Art on the Underground won Best of Show: Branded Campaigns

Organised by Computer Arts magazine, the inaugural Brand Impact Awards were announced last night at a glittering ceremony at the London Film Museum.

The calibre of entries was extremely high, with a raft of leading branding agencies – including johnson banks, hat-trick design, R/GA, Rose and BrandOpus – submitting world-class work across a huge range of disciplines.

There were 21 different market sectors in which agencies could enter projects for consideration. These ranged from traditional heartlands for great branding, such as Culture, Not-for-Profit and Sports, to areas where the standard is often lower – such as Public Sector and Professional Services – but where every so often an incredible piece of work stands head and shoulders above the rest.

For now, though, here's the list of winning entries:

Best of Show: Branding Programmes

Winner: Smets Department Store

Client: Smets

Agency: Coast

Best of Show: Branded Campaigns

Collaboration Award

Winner: The Feed by Getty Images

Client: Getty Images

Agency: R/GA London

Social Impact Award

Culture - Campaigns

Commended: Manchester Literature Festival 2013

Client Manchester Literature Festival

Agency Mark Studio

Culture - Programmes

Winner: Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival

Client: Brighton Dome

Agency: johnson banks

Commended: Bletchley Park

Client: Bletchley Park

Agency: Rose

Education - Campaigns

Posters for the National Apprenticeship Service by Purpose

Commended: S4C

Client: Elan Productions

Agency: Mr B & Friends

Education - Programmes

Entertainment

Commended: Sony Playstation

Client: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Agency: Dunning Penney Jones

Fashion - Campaigns

Work for Beats by Dr Dre. by R/GA London

FMCG - Programmes

Finance - Programmes

Not-for-Profit - Programmes

Branding for The Donkey Sanctuary by The Allotment

Not-for-Profit - Campaigns

Winner: Action on Hearing Loss

Client: Action on Hearing Loss

Agency: Hat-Trick Design

Professional services - Programmes

Commended: Schillings

Client: Schillings

Agency: Goosebumps

Commended: The McGuire Programme

Client: The McGuire Programme

Studio: Purpose

Property - Programmes

Public Sector - Campaigns

Hat-Trick's 'Art in Miniature' campaign for Royal Mail

Commended: Art in Miniature

Client: Royal Mail/London Design Festival

Agency: Hat-Trick Design

Publishing

Winner: The Feed by Getty Images

Client: Getty Images

Agency: R/GA London

Retail

Winner: Smets Department Store

Client: Smets

Agency: Coast

Sports - Programmes

The Library, by Pearlfisher London

Technology - Programmes

Beer, Wine & Spirits