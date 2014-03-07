Topics

The best branding work of the year unveiled

By () Computer Arts  

Computer Arts' Brand Impact awards 2014 took place last night. Did your agency win? Find out here!

Rose's work for Art on the Underground won Best of Show: Branded Campaigns

Organised by Computer Arts magazine, the inaugural Brand Impact Awards were announced last night at a glittering ceremony at the London Film Museum.

The calibre of entries was extremely high, with a raft of leading branding agencies – including johnson banks, hat-trick design, R/GA, Rose and BrandOpus – submitting world-class work across a huge range of disciplines.

There were 21 different market sectors in which agencies could enter projects for consideration. These ranged from traditional heartlands for great branding, such as Culture, Not-for-Profit and Sports, to areas where the standard is often lower – such as Public Sector and Professional Services – but where every so often an incredible piece of work stands head and shoulders above the rest.

For now, though, here's the list of winning entries:

Best of Show: Branding Programmes

  • Winner: Smets Department Store
  • Client: Smets
  • Agency: Coast

Best of Show: Branded Campaigns

Collaboration Award

Social Impact Award

Culture - Campaigns

Culture - Programmes

Education - Campaigns

Posters for the National Apprenticeship Service by Purpose

Education - Programmes

Entertainment

Fashion - Campaigns

Work for Beats by Dr Dre. by R/GA London

FMCG - Programmes

Finance - Programmes

Not-for-Profit - Programmes

Branding for The Donkey Sanctuary by The Allotment

Not-for-Profit - Campaigns

  • Winner: Action on Hearing Loss
  • Client: Action on Hearing Loss
  • Agency: Hat-Trick Design

Professional services - Programmes

  • Commended: The McGuire Programme
  • Client: The McGuire Programme
  • Studio: Purpose

Property - Programmes

Public Sector - Campaigns

Hat-Trick's 'Art in Miniature' campaign for Royal Mail

  • Commended: Art in Miniature
  • Client: Royal Mail/London Design Festival
  • Agency: Hat-Trick Design

Publishing

Retail

  • Winner: Smets Department Store
  • Client: Smets
  • Agency: Coast

Sports - Programmes

The Library, by Pearlfisher London

Technology - Programmes

Beer, Wine & Spirits

