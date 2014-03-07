The best branding work of the year unveiled

Organised by Computer Arts magazine, the inaugural Brand Impact Awards were announced last night at a glittering ceremony at the London Film Museum.
The calibre of entries was extremely high, with a raft of leading branding agencies – including johnson banks, hat-trick design, R/GA, Rose and BrandOpus – submitting world-class work across a huge range of disciplines.
There were 21 different market sectors in which agencies could enter projects for consideration. These ranged from traditional heartlands for great branding, such as Culture, Not-for-Profit and Sports, to areas where the standard is often lower – such as Public Sector and Professional Services – but where every so often an incredible piece of work stands head and shoulders above the rest.
You can find out all the details of the winning work, with revealing glimpses into how it was planned and designed, in a free supplement contained in the latest issue of Computer Arts, on sale now.
Buy this special issue today!
For now, though, here's the list of winning entries:
Best of Show: Branding Programmes
Best of Show: Branded Campaigns
- Winner: Mark Wallinger: Labyrinth
- Client: Art on the Underground
- Agency: Rose
Collaboration Award
- Winner: The Feed by Getty Images
- Client: Getty Images
- Agency: R/GA London
Social Impact Award
- Winner: Action on Hearing Loss
- Client: Action on Hearing Loss
- Agency: Hat-Trick Design
Culture - Campaigns
- Winner: Mind-bogglingly big bugs
- Client: Chester Zoo
- Agency: True North
- Commended: Manchester Literature Festival 2013
- Client Manchester Literature Festival
- Agency Mark Studio
- Commended: Grow Wild
- Client: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
- Agency SomeOne
Culture - Programmes
- Winner: Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival
- Client: Brighton Dome
- Agency: johnson banks
- Commended: Bletchley Park
- Client: Bletchley Park
- Agency: Rose
- Commended: Imperial War Museum
- Client: Imperial War Museum
- Agency: Hat-Trick Design
Education - Campaigns
- Winner: Apprenticeships
- Client: National Apprenticeship Service
- Agency: Purpose
- Winner: Arts University Bournemouth
- Client: Arts University Bournemouth
- Agency: Bond & Coyne
- Commended: University College London
- Client: University College London
- Agency: Jack Renwick
- Commended: S4C
- Client: Elan Productions
- Agency: Mr B & Friends
Education - Programmes
- Commended: Bede's
- Client: Bede's
- Agency: Hat-Trick Design
Entertainment
- Winner: Madefire
- Client: Madefire
- Agency: Moving Brands
- Commended: Sony Playstation
- Client: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
- Agency: Dunning Penney Jones
Fashion - Campaigns
- Winner: Beats by Dr Dre. #showyourcolour
- Client: Beats by Dr. Dre
- Agency: R/GA London
FMCG - Programmes
- Winner: Willie's Cacao
- Client: Willie's Cacao
- Agency: Brand Opus
- Commended: DRIPP
- Client: DRIPP
- Agency: Turner Duckworth
Finance - Programmes
- Winner: Acumen
- Client: Acumen
- Agency: johnson banks
Not-for-Profit - Programmes
- Winner: Cystic Fibrosis Trust
- Client: Cystic Fibrosis Trust
- Agency: johnson banks
- Commended: The Donkey Sanctuary
- Client: The Donkey Sanctuary
- Agency: The Allotment
Not-for-Profit - Campaigns
- Winner: Action on Hearing Loss
- Client: Action on Hearing Loss
- Agency: Hat-Trick Design
- Commended: Royal Liverpool University Hospital
- Client: Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospital Trust
- Agency: Uniform
Professional services - Programmes
- Commended: Schillings
- Client: Schillings
- Agency: Goosebumps
- Commended: The McGuire Programme
- Client: The McGuire Programme
- Studio: Purpose
Property - Programmes
- Winner: The Orchard
- Client: Mount Anvil
- Agency: Jack Renwick Studio
- Commended: Hudsons Property
- Client: Hudsons Property
- Agency: Gilmar Wendt & Co
Public Sector - Campaigns
- Winner: Mark Wallinger: Labryinth
- Client: Art on the Underground
- Agency: Rose
- Commended: Art in Miniature
- Client: Royal Mail/London Design Festival
- Agency: Hat-Trick Design
Publishing
- Winner: The Feed by Getty Images
- Client: Getty Images
- Agency: R/GA London
Retail
Sports - Programmes
- Winner: The Library
- Client: The Library
- Agency: Pearlfisher London
- Winner: Wimbledon
- Client: The All England Tennis Club
- Agency: Hat-Trick Design
Technology - Programmes
- Winner: Thunderhead.com
- Client: Thunderhead.com
- Agency: Handsome and The Feral Creative
Beer, Wine & Spirits
- Winner: Badger Ales - Welcome to the Countryside
- Client: Hall & Woodhouse
- Agency: BrandOpus