Brand Impact Awards 2018: winners revealed

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2018 – Computer Arts' annual celebration of the very best branding from around the world – were revealed last night at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho.
As ever, the bar was set high by the discerning judging panel. From a record 194 entries, just 47 projects were shortlisted – 12 of which were highly commended, with just seven picking up a winning trophy. Scroll down to discover who won what this year...
Best of Show: Elliptic, by Superunion
- Agency: Superunion
- Winner: Best of Show
- Winner: Technology & Telecoms
- Shortlisted: Social Impact Award
Best of Show is the highest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of three category winners.
People's Choice Award: Ebury Publishing, by Form
- Agency: Form
- Winner: People's Choice Award
A totally new award for 2018. This shortlist wasn't decided by the judges, but by the projects that generated the most interest over the past 12 months on Creative Bloq. The winner was decided by public vote.
Brand Impact Awards 2018: Winners
The following six projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2018...
01. Twinings London Edition
- Agency: BrandOpus
- Winner: FMCG
- Shortlisted: Best of Show
02. Centre Point London
- Agency: hat-trick design
- Winner: Property
- Winner: Collaboration
03. Joe Coleman website
- Agency: Music
- Winner: Self-Branding
- Shortlisted: Best of Show
04. BBC Sport
- Agency: Studio Output
- Winner: Sports
05. Shakespeare's Globe
- Agency: Superunion
- Winner: Entertainment
06. Inside the mind of Mark Denton
- Agency: Superunion
- Winner: Self-Branding
Brand Impact Awards 2018: Highly commended
The following 12 projects received highly commended trophies on the night...
01. SMK
- Agency: &andstudio
- Highly commended: Education
02. Byron Close Estate
- Agency: Alphabetical
- Highly commended: Not-for-Profit
- Highly commended: Social Impact
- Shortlisted: Collaboration
03. Piccolo
- Agency: Here Design
- Highly commended: Artisan
04. Wide Horizons
- Agency: Jack Renwick Studio
- Highly commended: Education
05. The Glenlivet Code
- Agency: NB Studio
- Highly commended: Luxury
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
06. RizeUp UK
- Agency: Studio Output
- Highly commended: Not-for-Profit
- Shortlisted: Social Impact
07. Agatha Christie Ltd
- Agency: Studio Sutherl&
- Highly commended: Publishing
08. Level
- Agency: Superunion
- Highly commended: Transport & Travel
09. Eden Mill
- Agency: Tangent Graphic
- Highly commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits
10. Lafayette Anticipations
- Agency: Wolff Olins
- Highly commended: Culture
11. Moorhouse's Brewery
- Agency: WPA Pinfold
- Highly commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits
12. UEFA Nations League
- Agency: Y&R Branding
- Highly commended: Sports