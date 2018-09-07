Topics

Brand Impact Awards 2018: winners revealed

Discover the winning and highly commended projects from this year's BIA ceremony.

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2018 – Computer Arts' annual celebration of the very best branding from around the world – were revealed last night at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho.

As ever, the bar was set high by the discerning judging panel. From a record 194 entries, just 47 projects were shortlisted – 12 of which were highly commended, with just seven picking up a winning trophy. Scroll down to discover who won what this year...

Best of Show: Elliptic, by Superunion

Elliptic by Superunion

Elliptic by Superunion

  • Agency: Superunion
  • Winner: Best of Show
  • Winner: Technology & Telecoms
  • Shortlisted: Social Impact Award

Best of Show is the highest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of three category winners.

People's Choice Award: Ebury Publishing, by Form

Ebury Publishing, by Form

  • Agency: Form
  • Winner: People's Choice Award

A totally new award for 2018. This shortlist wasn't decided by the judges, but by the projects that generated the most interest over the past 12 months on Creative Bloq. The winner was decided by public vote.

Brand Impact Awards 2018: Winners

The following six projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2018...

01. Twinings London Edition

Twinings London Edition by BrandOpus

Twinings London Edition by BrandOpus

  • Agency: BrandOpus
  • Winner: FMCG 
  • Shortlisted: Best of Show

02. Centre Point London

Centre Point London by hat-trick

Centre Point London by hat-trick

03. Joe Coleman website

Joe Coleman website by Music

Joe Coleman website by Music

  • Agency: Music
  • Winner: Self-Branding
  • Shortlisted: Best of Show

04. BBC Sport

BBC Sport by Studio Output

BBC Sport by Studio Output

05. Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe by Superunion

Shakespeare's Globe by Superunion

06. Inside the mind of Mark Denton

Inside the Mind of Mark Denton by Superunion

Inside the Mind of Mark Denton by Superunion

Brand Impact Awards 2018: Highly commended

The following 12 projects received highly commended trophies on the night...

01. SMK

SMK by &andstudio

SMK by &andstudio

02. Byron Close Estate

Byron Close by Alphabetical

Byron Close by Alphabetical

  • Agency: Alphabetical
  • Highly commended: Not-for-Profit
  • Highly commended: Social Impact
  • Shortlisted: Collaboration

03. Piccolo

Piccolo by Here Design

Piccolo by Here Design

04. Wide Horizons

Wide Horizons by Jack Renwick Studio

Wide Horizons by Jack Renwick Studio

05. The Glenlivet Code

The Glenlivet Code by NB Studio

The Glenlivet Code by NB Studio

  • Agency: NB Studio
  • Highly commended: Luxury
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

06. RizeUp UK

RizeUp UK by Studio Output

RizeUp UK by Studio Output

  • Agency: Studio Output
  • Highly commended: Not-for-Profit
  • Shortlisted: Social Impact

07. Agatha Christie Ltd

Agatha Christie Limited by Studio Sutherl&

Agatha Christie Limited by Studio Sutherl&

08. Level

Level by Superunion

Level by Superunion

  • Agency: Superunion
  • Highly commended: Transport & Travel

09. Eden Mill

Eden Mill by Tangent

Eden Mill by Tangent

10. Lafayette Anticipations

Lafayette Anticipations by Wolff Olins

Lafayette Anticipations by Wolff Olins

11. Moorhouse's Brewery

Moorhouse's Brewery by WPA Pinfold

Moorhouse's Brewery by WPA Pinfold

  • Agency: WPA Pinfold
  • Highly commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits

12. UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League by Y&R Branding

UEFA Nations League by Y&R Branding

