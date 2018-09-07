Brand Impact Awards 2018: winners revealed

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2018 – Computer Arts' annual celebration of the very best branding from around the world – were revealed last night at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho.

As ever, the bar was set high by the discerning judging panel. From a record 194 entries, just 47 projects were shortlisted – 12 of which were highly commended, with just seven picking up a winning trophy. Scroll down to discover who won what this year...

Best of Show: Elliptic, by Superunion

Elliptic by Superunion

Agency: Superunion

Winner: Best of Show

Winner: Technology & Telecoms

Shortlisted: Social Impact Award

Best of Show is the highest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of three category winners.

People's Choice Award: Ebury Publishing, by Form

Agency: Form

Winner: People's Choice Award

A totally new award for 2018. This shortlist wasn't decided by the judges, but by the projects that generated the most interest over the past 12 months on Creative Bloq. The winner was decided by public vote.

Brand Impact Awards 2018: Winners

The following six projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2018...

01. Twinings London Edition

Twinings London Edition by BrandOpus

Agency: BrandOpus

Winner: FMCG

Shortlisted: Best of Show

02. Centre Point London

Centre Point London by hat-trick

Agency: hat-trick design

Winner: Property

Winner: Collaboration

03. Joe Coleman website

Joe Coleman website by Music

Agency: Music

Winner: Self-Branding

Shortlisted: Best of Show

04. BBC Sport

BBC Sport by Studio Output

Agency: Studio Output

Winner: Sports

05. Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe by Superunion

Agency: Superunion

Winner: Entertainment

06. Inside the mind of Mark Denton

Inside the Mind of Mark Denton by Superunion

Brand Impact Awards 2018: Highly commended

The following 12 projects received highly commended trophies on the night...

01. SMK

SMK by &andstudio

Agency: &andstudio

Highly commended: Education

02. Byron Close Estate

Byron Close by Alphabetical

Agency: Alphabetical

Highly commended: Not-for-Profit

Highly commended: Social Impact

Shortlisted: Collaboration

03. Piccolo

Piccolo by Here Design

Agency: Here Design

Highly commended: Artisan

04. Wide Horizons

Wide Horizons by Jack Renwick Studio

Agency: Jack Renwick Studio

Highly commended: Education

05. The Glenlivet Code

The Glenlivet Code by NB Studio

Agency: NB Studio

Highly commended: Luxury

Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

06. RizeUp UK

RizeUp UK by Studio Output

Agency: Studio Output

Highly commended: Not-for-Profit

Shortlisted: Social Impact

07. Agatha Christie Ltd

Agatha Christie Limited by Studio Sutherl&

Agency: Studio Sutherl&

Highly commended: Publishing

08. Level

Level by Superunion

Agency: Superunion

Highly commended: Transport & Travel

09. Eden Mill

Eden Mill by Tangent

Agency: Tangent Graphic

Highly commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits

10. Lafayette Anticipations

Lafayette Anticipations by Wolff Olins

Agency: Wolff Olins

Highly commended: Culture

11. Moorhouse's Brewery

Moorhouse's Brewery by WPA Pinfold

Agency: WPA Pinfold

Highly commended: Wine, Beer & Spirits

12. UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League by Y&R Branding

Agency: Y&R Branding

Highly commended: Sports

