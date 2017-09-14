Brand Impact Awards 2017: winners announced

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2017 - Computer Arts' annual celebration of the world's best branding - were revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, on 13 September.
From a record 187 entries, just 47 projects were shortlisted – 15 of which were highly commended, with just 12 picking up a winning trophy. Scroll down to discover who won what this year...
Best of Show
The highlest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of five category winners.
London Symphony Orchestra
- Agency: The Partners
- Winner: Best of Show
- Winner: Culture (sponsor: Resource Guru)
- Highly commended: Collaboration Award
Winners
The following 11 projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2017...
Fashion Business School
- Agency: Alphabetical
- Winner: Education (sponsor: Gravit Designer)
- Shortlisted: Best of Show
Helvetimart
- Agency: Anagrama
- Winner: Retail
Premier League
- Agency: DesignStudio
- Winner: Sports
PUMA Non-Corporate Box
- Agency: GBH London
- Winner: Sports
Carpenters Wharf
- Agency: Jack Renwick Studio
- Winner: Property
- Shortlisted: Best of Show
- Shortlisted: Collaboration Award
Mozilla
- Agency: Johnson Banks
- Winner: Collaboration Award
- Highly commended: Technology & Telecoms
Alvogen
- Agency: Kontor Reykjavik
- Winner: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
- Shortlisted: Best of Show
Seedlip
- Agency: Pearlfisher
- Winner: Wine, Beer & Spirits
- Shortlisted: Best of Show
Kobenhavn Collection
- Agency: Taxi Studio
- Winner: FMCG
- Winner: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Arte
- Agencies: The Partners and Lambie-Nairn
- Winner: Entertainment