Brand Impact Awards 2017: winners announced

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2017 - Computer Arts' annual celebration of the world's best branding - were revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, on 13 September.

From a record 187 entries, just 47 projects were shortlisted – 15 of which were highly commended, with just 12 picking up a winning trophy. Scroll down to discover who won what this year...

Best of Show

The highlest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of five category winners.

London Symphony Orchestra

London Symphony Orchestra, by The Partners

Agency: The Partners

Winner: Best of Show

Winner: Culture (sponsor: Resource Guru)

Highly commended: Collaboration Award

Winners

The following 11 projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2017...

Fashion Business School

Fashion Business School, by Alphabetical

Agency: Alphabetical

Winner: Education (sponsor: Gravit Designer)

Shortlisted: Best of Show

Helvetimart

Helvetimart, by Anagrama

Agency: Anagrama

Winner: Retail

Premier League

Premier League, by DesignStudio

Agency: DesignStudio

Winner: Sports

PUMA Non-Corporate Box

PUMA: Non-Corporate Box, by GBH London

Agency: GBH London

Winner: Sports

Carpenters Wharf

Carpenters Wharf, by Jack Renwick Studio

Agency: Jack Renwick Studio

Winner: Property

Shortlisted: Best of Show

Shortlisted: Collaboration Award

Mozilla

Mozilla, by Johnson Banks

Agency: Johnson Banks

Winner: Collaboration Award

Highly commended: Technology & Telecoms

Alvogen

Alvogen, by Kontor Reykjavik (illustrations: Noma Bar)

Agency: Kontor Reykjavik

Winner: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Shortlisted: Best of Show

Seedlip

Seedlip, by Pearlfisher

Agency: Pearlfisher

Winner: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Shortlisted: Best of Show

Kobenhavn Collection

Kobenhavn Collection, by Taxi Studio

Agency: Taxi Studio

Winner: FMCG

Winner: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Arte

Arte, by The Partners and Lambie-Nairn

