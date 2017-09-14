Topics

Brand Impact Awards 2017: winners announced

Discover the winning and highly commended projects from this year's BIA ceremony.

The winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2017 - Computer Arts' annual celebration of the world's best branding - were revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, on 13 September. 

From a record 187 entries, just 47 projects were shortlisted – 15 of which were highly commended, with just 12 picking up a winning trophy. Scroll down to discover who won what this year...

Best of Show

The highlest accolade at the Brand Impact Awards, picked by the judging panel from a shortlist of five category winners.

London Symphony Orchestra

London Symphony Orchestra, by The Partners

London Symphony Orchestra, by The Partners

Winners

The following 11 projects all received at least one winning trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2017...

Fashion Business School

Fashion Business School, by Alphabetical

Fashion Business School, by Alphabetical

Helvetimart

Helvetimart, by Anagrama

Helvetimart, by Anagrama

Premier League

Premier League, by DesignStudio

Premier League, by DesignStudio

PUMA Non-Corporate Box

PUMA: Non-Corporate Box, by GBH London

PUMA: Non-Corporate Box, by GBH London

Carpenters Wharf

Carpenters Wharf, by Jack Renwick Studio

Carpenters Wharf, by Jack Renwick Studio
  • Agency: Jack Renwick Studio
  • Winner: Property
  • Shortlisted: Best of Show
  • Shortlisted: Collaboration Award

Mozilla

Mozilla, by Johnson Banks

Mozilla, by Johnson Banks
  • Agency: Johnson Banks
  • Winner: Collaboration Award
  • Highly commended: Technology & Telecoms

Alvogen

Alvogen, by Kontor Reykjavik (illustrations: Noma Bar)
  • Agency: Kontor Reykjavik
  • Winner: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
  • Shortlisted: Best of Show

Seedlip

Seedlip, by Pearlfisher

Seedlip, by Pearlfisher
  • Agency: Pearlfisher
  • Winner: Wine, Beer & Spirits
  • Shortlisted: Best of Show

Kobenhavn Collection

Kobenhavn Collection, by Taxi Studio

Kobenhavn Collection, by Taxi Studio
  • Agency: Taxi Studio
  • Winner: FMCG
  • Winner: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Arte

Arte, by The Partners and Lambie-Nairn

Arte, by The Partners and Lambie-Nairn

