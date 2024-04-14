Ability to work with AI identified as "top skill of the future" for creatives

By Joseph Foley
published

Autodesk surveyed over 5,000 industry leaders.

The question of how AI will impact on the creative sectors and what it means for those in training has been one of the most hotly debated topics of the year. We reported a couple of months back on a study into how Hollywood bosses expect AI to impact on their HR needs. Now the design software giant Autodesk has delved deeper in its latest report on the state of the industry.

Autodesk's 2024 State of Design and Make report throws up statistics on business resilience, talent and sustainability based on surveys of 5,399 business leaders across sectors ranging from media and entertainment to construction services and industrial machinery. And the insights into attitudes to AI are one of the highlights.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles