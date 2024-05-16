Artist in Residence: inside the bustling studio of Marvel, Netflix and Disney artist Charles Ratteray

Charles Ratteray is an LA-based storyboard artist, concept designer and illustrator who has worked in the entertainment industry for 25 years with major companies including Marvel, Netflix, Riot Games and Disney. Below Charles, in his own words, takes us on a tour of his studio, a creative space crammed with inspiration and a mix of media that inspires him every day.
Inside the artist's studio
I often think of my workspace as a lab. I spend so many of my waking, working hours experimenting in here, tinkering, fashioning, ingesting new knowledge, and fostering explosions of creativity. I have several areas designated for different activities.
The Wacom Cintiq area is where I do all my digital professional storyboard and concept work. On the other side of the room I have a wall that I’ve set aside for brainstorming. I like the idea of writing out ideas as they come to me, and have taken a section of that wall and layered it with a roll of whiteboard film, which allows me to quickly jot down ideas with Col-Erase markers. I like leaving it up like that because I can remind myself with notes and quotes as I go in and out of the room.
By the window, I put most of my wooden artworks that I’ve drawn on with markers, pens and pencils. I really enjoy making things with my hands in 3D space and have paintings, clay sculptures, and pieces of wood that I’ve treated and drawn on dotted all throughout the studio.
Traditional art is truly my favourite, and I usually reserve that form of expression as gifts for people, or for personal use. I typically express what I like to call freestyle art, which is art that’s allowed to flow freely from my subconscious and through to my hands, manifesting as it is without any judgement. I’ll find myself expressing lots of symbolic, abstract writing and shapes. The characters can manifest, blending and morphing into the next stream of elements.
I love my library. I reference many subjects daily to further my awareness in both the arts and filmmaking. The majority of the books in the library are technical or graphic novels and related to architecture.
As far as the lighting goes in the studio, I prefer soft light. During the day I like to have the windows and blinds open, and the beige-coloured drapes offer a nice softening of the light. In the evening, however, I enjoy controlled low-lit amber LED lighting accompanied by string lights. I also like to burn candles and incense, as both set a pleasant tone in the studio with lingering aromatic notes.
