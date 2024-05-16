Artist in Residence: inside the bustling studio of Marvel, Netflix and Disney artist Charles Ratteray

By
( )
published

Library meets laboratory in this artist’s studio.

Artist in residence; inside the art studio of Charles Ratteray
I spend a lot of time in the library each day. I’ll sit on the couch as I go from book to book, and often take an organic approach to studying. (Image credit: Charles Ratteray)

Charles Ratteray is an LA-based storyboard artist, concept designer and illustrator who has worked in the entertainment industry for 25 years with major companies including Marvel, Netflix, Riot Games and Disney. Below Charles, in his own words, takes us on a tour of his studio, a creative space crammed with inspiration and a mix of media that inspires him every day.

Inside the artist's studio

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles