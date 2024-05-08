Artist Jules Wittock reveals the hidden secret to his mesmerising maze pantings

"People can go inside of my mind."

Artist Jules Wittock creates massive, squiggly mazes. He paints large feats of modern art that feel like graphically designed, complex conundrums with a beginning, middle and end; with hidden messages and meanings set with the organised chaos of each work of art. But there's not laptop for drawing in sight and an Adobe app to call on, this artist creates elegant puzzle-paintings from instinct and through necessity.

Jules creates and paints his maze art as a form of therapy, he's compulsive in his desire to just… create. It began in childhood as doodles and, he tells me, these mazes just became "bigger and bigger and bigger". He says each time he struggled, mentally, a maze would be his way to be at ease. Now his largest works of art measure 10m x 3m and the latest works are on display at the Affordable Art Fair Hampstead in London, this week until Sunday.

Jules Wittock; a long mazy painting
