Don't miss the chance to get pro tips from ILM concept artist Bimpe Alliu

Sometimes the best way to improve a creative portfolio is to get advice for a seasoned pro who's been there and who knows what industry leaders are looking for. And right now there's an opportunity not to miss as part of Vertex 2024, our event for the digital art community.

Get your ticket today at the Vertex 2024 website, and you can book an appointment for a personal one-on-one portfolio review and job advice from Bimpe Alliu, a leading Concept Artist Industrial Light & Magic.

Bimpe Alliu has worked across film and TV projects including Wandavision, Spiderman and The Eternals (Image credit: Bimpe Alliu)

Bimpe joined Industrial Light & Magic London in 2016 and after several years at ILM London. In 2022, she was nominated for a VES award for Outstanding Compositing and Lighting in an Episode for Marvel's WandaVision.



With firsthand experience in developing within an art department and reviewing portfolios, Bimpe can give advice and feedback for those looking to develop their own portfolio get ahead in the industry. Book your ticket for Vertex today while there are still appointments left. You could also grab an appointment with David 'Vyle' Levy.

Vertex 2024 is our live art event at London's Business Design Centre on 19 April. Join us to learn from professional artists working in film, games and VFX, including speakers from Pixar, nDreams and Maxon. Tickets for Vertex 2024 are on sale now.