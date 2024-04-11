Don't miss the chance to get pro tips from ILM concept artist Bimpe Alliu

By Joseph Foley
published

Improve your portfolio with personalised one-on-one advice.

Bimpe Alliu
(Image credit: Bimpe Alliu)

Sometimes the best way to improve a creative portfolio is to get advice for a seasoned pro who's been there and who knows what industry leaders are looking for. And right now there's an opportunity not to miss as part of Vertex 2024, our event for the digital art community.

Get your ticket today at the Vertex 2024 website, and you can book an appointment for a personal one-on-one portfolio review and job advice from Bimpe Alliu, a leading Concept Artist Industrial Light & Magic.

