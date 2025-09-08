Nike risks everything with bold 'Why do it?' campaign

'Just do it', Nike has always told us. Now in a bold twist on the iconic tagline it's inviting us to question why. Its new adverts flip the traditional affirmation into a question: 'Why do it'? and the move has quickly divided opinion.

Nike introduced 'Just do it' nearly four decades ago in 1988. Often used alongside the Nike swoosh logo, it became one of the most recognised brand assets in the world thanks to its authenticity and simplicity. So why mess with it?

To clarify, this isn't a rebrand like some are making out. The 'Just do it' tagline isn't going anywhere. Instead, this stands as a one-off campaign that aims to relaunch the famous call to action by interrogating what it means. Nevertheless, Nike's recognised that the move is momentous enough to merit a press release and statement to explain itself.

The aim, the sportswear brand says, is to resonate with younger generations by ”reframing greatness as a choice, not an outcome — handing 'Just Do It' to today’s generation and emboldening them to write the next chapter”.

“‘Just do it’ isn’t just a slogan – it’s a spirit that lives in every heartbeat of sport,” Nicole Graham, Nike EVP and chief marketing officer, says in the release. ”It’s the belief that, together, we can inspire, unite, and elevate ourselves beyond what we thought possible.

“With ‘Why do it?’ we’re igniting that spark for a new generation, daring them to step forward with courage, trust in their own potential, and discover the greatness that unfolds the moment they decide to begin.”

Nike's Why Do it? brand campaign stars athletes from a wide range of sports (Image credit: Nike)

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike has been struggling to find a new voice in recent years as its sales slump amid an influx of newer sports brands doing fresh things. The new campaign hits a much better tone than Nike's controversial ad during the Paris Olympics, which portrayed some of the world's greatest adverts as ruthless villains.

Crafted by longtime agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, it recognises Gen Z's tendency to question tradition and given norms and to seek authenticity and purpose. The launch ad features a massive roster of stars, including Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, Caitlin Clark, LeBron James and Vini J, but what's giving goosebumps to some viewers aren't the visuals but the choice of Tyler, the Creator as narrator.

His delivery, down to the manic cackle at the end really makes the ad, along with the choice of Zbigniew Preisner's Song for the Unification of Europe – Patrice's Version as the soundtrack.

As for the 'Why do it?' hook. Some say it highlights the timelessness of 'Just do it' and shows why it's still relevant, but others aren't so sure. 'Just do it' is affirmative. It leaves no space for hesitation. Although it's still there as the ultimate conclusion of the new campaign, questioning that longstanding message adds introspection and doubt, which some say dilutes a valuable brand asset.

"When you’ve got an asset that transcends campaigns, generations, and even entire industries… you don’t dilute it. you protect it," argues Oana Leonte, the founder of global brand strategy company Unmtchd, on LinkedIn, concluding that ”creativity should build around that equity, not away from it”.

What do you think? Does Nike's new brand campaign add a clever twist on one of the most famous phrases in branding or does it introduce an unnecessary expression of doubt about the brand's very essence as it struggles amid competition?