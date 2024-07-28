Sorry Nike, this is not what the Olympics are about

Controversial ad shows the brand has lost the plot.

Paris 2024 has begun with a spectacular celebration of the traditional Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship... and selfishness, irrationality and deception, according to Nike. One of the biggest sponsors of teams at the Olympic Games has launched a new advert in time for the event, and it's frankly delusional.

Instead of celebrating good sportsmanship and teamwork, the new Nike ad depicts athletes as egotistical maniacs. And while the Willem Dafoe-narrated piece succeeds in its objective of grabbing attention, it's not exactly making people warm to the brand (see our pick of the best Olympics logos and Olympic rings history for more on the Games).

