Like many of us in today's digital age, I'm often found glued to my phone until the wee hours, and while the concept of a digital detox sounds refreshing, I can't seem to commit. Tackling late-night scroll-sesh addicts such as myself, Ikea has launched 'The Phone Sleep Collection', inviting folks to put their phones to bed (literally).

Ikea is known for creating some of the best adverts of all time, and its latest campaign is no different. Combining playfulness with wellness, the Complete Sleep campaign highlights how a small change can make a huge difference to people's lifestyles.

In its new wellness-centred initiative, Ikea UAE encourages customers to ditch their nightly scrolling habits by letting their phones sleep – quite literally by placing them in a mini Ikea-style bed. But the dinky sleeper isn't just a silly prop; it's fitted with an integrated NFC tag to keep track of your slumber.

Alongside the playful campaign is a 7-Day Phone Sleep Challenge, which rewards customers for putting their phones down before bed, automatically tracking users' sleep through the Ikea app. Once you've totted up 7 consecutive days of 7-hour sleep, you can earn yourself an AED 100 Ikea voucher.

(Image credit: IKEA)

"Sleep is one of the most important design projects in our lives, yet it’s often the most overlooked," says Carla Klumpenaar, general manager of marketing, communications, HF & retail design at IKEA. "The Phone Sleep Collection turns that challenge into a playful wellness routine, giving people permission to disconnect with intention. By combining design with a simple wellness solution, we are empowering people to reclaim their nights, take back control of their routines, and wake up recharged for what matters most.”

(Image credit: IKEA)

