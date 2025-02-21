Ikea sends risky late-night DMs in cheeky new campaign

It’s a winner for sleepy shoppers.

IKEA ads
(Image credit: IKEA)

Ikea recently slid into Canadian followers' DMs with a cheeky "U up?" message, and no, it wasn't an admin mistakenly sending a risky text, but a crafty new campaign. Capitalising on the few sleepy shoppers who might be in need of a new place to rest their heads, those who answered the DM were treated to a free Ikea mattress in an unexpected late-night offering.

From static billboard advertising to immersive social campaigns. switching things up in the modern marketing world is no easy task. Ikea's bold and playful new campaign proves that taking risks and subverting expectations can make a big impact, redefining the way we think about marketing.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

