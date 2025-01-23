The Brutalist’s AI controversy sparks heated ethical debate

It’s hard to ignore the irony.

Adrien Brody holding a large blueprint in A24&#039;s The Brutalist
(Image credit: A24)

Brady Corbet's period drama The Brutalist was highly anticipated by film and architecture fans alike, bringing the promise of a powerful tale inspired by history and heritage. Since its release, the film has been criticised for its use of AI augmentation, and while the director defends its usage, it calls forth an important ethical debate about the use of AI in filmmaking.

It's no secret that AI productivity tools are becoming widely used across all industries, yet in creative sectors, AI remains a highly controversial topic. While The Brutalist's integration of AI technology is markedly considered, critics fear that it may be the tip of the iceberg, ushering in a new era of synthetic AI embellishment.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

