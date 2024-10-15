This candle features an unfortunate design oversight

Bath and Body Works is in hot water.

Bath and Body Works &#039;Snowed In&#039; candle
(Image credit: Bath and Body Works)

Bath and Body Works has recently been in some hot water for a candle collection that features a questionable design oversight. The seasonal "Snowed In" candle was quickly withdrawn from shelves for its controversial design that appeared to feature white hooded figures which garnered some unsavoury comparisons.

There are no hard and fast rules to packaging design, but Bath and Body Works' recent design mishap shows that the internet is capable of picking apart even the most seemingly innocent designs. While I don't believe there was any nefarious intent with this candle packaging, let this be a lesson – always get multiple perspectives before signing off on a design.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

